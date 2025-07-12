News
Underrated Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes Retention, Could Be A Big Part of IPL 2026 Plans
Underrated Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes Retention, Could Be A Big Part of IPL 2026 Plans

Amogh Bodas
Amogh Bodas
Last updated: July 12, 2025
4 min read

Mumbai Indians last won the title in 2020.

Underrated Mumbai Indians Batter Eyes Retention, Could Be A Big Part of IPL 2026 Plans

One of the franchises that is known for unearthing raw talent is the Mumbai Indians (MI). The franchise is known to have a good scouting team, which is always on the lookout for talented and budding cricketers to invest in. Players like Vignesh Puthur, who appeared in the recently concluded season, are the best examples of the franchise’s scouting brilliance. Throughout the tournament’s 18-year history, we have witnessed many players come up the ranks via this franchise. But MI are in a trophy drought since 2020. Since the franchise broke the odd-years curse five years ago, they haven’t been able to script the same story again. Rohit Sharma helped the franchise gain glory after he was appointed as captain mid-season in 2013. 

As MI start preparations for the next season, the lookout for the right players will begin to linger in the minds of the management. Though the franchise has not been a big believer in chopping and changing squads every season, they will focus on the areas that need attention.

KL Shrijith was picked by the Mumbai Indians in the auction for IPL 2025. Bought for 30 Lakhs, the young star is a promising aspect. Here’s why Shrijith could play a significant role in the franchise’s plans for the next season. As a result, he could be in their retention plans, as the franchise eyes glory after a five-year drought. 

Why KL Shrijith Can Be One of the Retentions For the Mumbai Indians

Well, if the Mumbai Indians go after someone, you know he is a pretty special player. The wicketkeeper-batter has proven his mettle in the domestic circuit for quite a while. He was pushed to pursue cricket by his father, who was an ardent follower of the game. He earned his maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) contract last year, when he was picked by the men in Blue and Gold. 

The left-handed wicketkeeper-batter has a unique ability to read the situation of the game and change gears smoothly. He has shown both facets in his game. The 29-year-old can anchor the innings in first-class cricket and has also shown glimpses of hitting the long ball. Moreover, he has developed a knack for delivering in crunch situations.

This ability comes from his nature of keeping his head position still in all situations. He was put forth as a specialist in white-ball cricket. But he soon proved all critics wrong. His Ranji Trophy call-up for Karnataka came at a time when he least expected it. One of the main reasons he could be retained by the five-time champions will be the fact that he is a wicketkeeper. Ryan Rickelton was slated to do the glovework in the recent season, but Shrijith would be a fantastic option as a backup. The Karnataka player was often seen practicing catches with the fielding coach during the mid-innings break this season. 

Shrijith can be a simple case of adding to MI’s wicketkeeping depth. With Jonny Bairstow and Ryan Rickelton not direct favourites to be retained, this left-handed wicketkeeper-batter could be the next sensation for the Mumbai Indians. Shrijith possesses a century in the Maharaja trophy, which came in just half the balls. He might be the next big thing that the franchise launches.

KL Shrijith and His Stunning Numbers

Shrijith has got a stunning record across formats in the domestic circuit. In three first-class games, he has scored 182 runs with an average of 36.40 and a ton. His highest score reads 110. In 12 List A games, he has scored 355 runs at an average of almost 40, with a highest score of an unbeaten 150. But what’s most fascinating is the fact that he has a strike rate of 146.64 in T20s. In 17 innings in the shortest format, he has piled up 393 runs at an average of 32.75 with two fifties. These are stunning numbers for a player who is regarded highly by the franchise, and he might be unleashed onto the next stage very soon. 

FormatMatchesRunsAverage
First-class318236.40
List A1235539.44
T20s1739332.75

The Mumbai Indians had two wicketkeeper-batters in their ranks. Jonny Bairstow, who they signed just for the playoffs, and Ryan Rickelton. Though there is no news on the South African’s retention, KL Shrijith can take the spot for the team. It will give them an extra spot to pick and choose another player who can deliver the same potential. It will free up a spot. Shrijith is known for his explosive batting and can change gears too. The franchise will surely be watching him from close quarters. The Karnataka-based player might just be on their retention lists. 

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.



