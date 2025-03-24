KL Rahul To Miss DC vs LSG IPL 2025 Clash? Delhi Capitals Star Could Be Unavailable for 1st Game

Axar Patel gave an update on KL Rahul’s availability for their first match.

Delhi Capitals will begin their IPL 2025 season with a match against Lucknow Super Giants in Visakhapatnam. KL Rahul, who was LSG’s captain last year, was bought by Delhi Capitals for INR 14 crores in the auction. Many fans were hoping to see him play against his old team in this game.

But reports suggest Rahul might not play in DC’s first match. He joined the team late because of personal reasons and is likely to miss the opening game. Rahul could miss the match as he and his wife Athiya Shetty are expecting their first child.

Axar Patel Gives Update on KL Rahul’s Availability

According to ESPNcricinfo, Delhi Capitals captain Axar Patel gave an update on KL Rahul’s availability for their first match. Axar mentioned that Rahul had joined the squad, but they were still unsure whether he would be able to play in the opening game. Axar’s comment shows that the team management had not made a final decision on Rahul’s selection at that point and were waiting to confirm if he was fit and available.

“Obviously, he joined the team. We don’t know yet [if he’ll play]. Right now we don’t know if he is available or not,” Axar Patel said.

Rahul Heads into IPL 2025 with High Confidence

KL Rahul will be entering IPL 2025 with a lot of confidence after his important role in helping India win the ICC Champions Trophy. In the tournament, Rahul was required to bat at number six, as the team upgraded Axar Patel to number five in order to strengthen the batting unit.

Even though he shifted to a new batting number, Rahul performed strongly and came through when the team needed him. In the final against New Zealand, he scored an important 34 runs from 33 balls and stayed not out in a pressure situation. During the tournament, he played five matches and batted four times. He scored a total of 140 runs with an average of 140.00 and a strike rate of 97.90.

