Rishabh Pant Mohsin Khan Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2025
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 23, 2025

‘Work on Yourself Brother…’ – Rishabh Pant Leaves Social Media Message for LSG Star After IPL 2025 Stint Ends Abruptly

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will be missing one of their key pacers in IPL 2025. LSG will begin their campaign on Monday.

Rishabh Pant Mohsin Khan Lucknow Super Giants LSG IPL 2025

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper Rishabh Pant had a special message for pacer Mohsin Khan after the latter was ruled out of the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) due to an injury.

“Best time to work on yourself brother don’t take it as a setback . Keep your head high it’s a stepping stone if you work in the right direction and stay strong,” Pant said on micro-blogging site “X”.

All-rounder Shardul Thakur, who went unsold at last year’s mega auction, has been named as replacement for Mohsin Khan. Lucknow Super Giants will begin their IPL 2025 campaign against Delhi Capitals in Visakhapatnam on Monday.

More to follow…

Cricket
Indian Premier League
IPL 2025
LSG
Lucknow Super Giants
Mohsin Khan
RIshabh Pant

