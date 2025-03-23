News
news
Last updated: March 23, 2025

Unwanted Record for Jofra Archer: Rajasthan Royals Pacer Taken to Cleaners by Ishan Kishan and Co. in SRH vs RR IPL 2025 Game

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rajasthan Royals were torn to shreds by the entire batting line-up of Sunrisers Hyderabad

England pacer Jofra Archer return to the Indian Premier League (IPL) was on the flip of a fairytale as he was clobbered all across the park by Sunrisers Hyderabad batters on Sunday.

In the second match of the IPL 2025 at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad between SRH and Rajasthan Royals, Archer got handed the ball in the fifth over with Travis Head in strike. By the end of the over he was carted for 23 runs a six and four boundaries.

Player Overs Match Ground Season
Jofra Archer 4-0-76-0 RR v SRH Hyderabad IPL 2025
Mohit Sharma 4-0-73-0 GT v DC Delhi IPL 2024
Basil Thampi 4-0-70-0 SRH v RCB Bengaluru IPL 2018
Yash Dayal 4-0-69-0 GT v KKR Ahmedabad IPL 2023
Reece Topley 4-0-68-1 RCB v SRH Bengaluru IPL 2024
Luke Wood 4-0-68-1 MI v DC Delhi IPL 2024

He was kept on hold until the 11th over before Head’s dismissal but the next three overs took his overall figures of 4-0-76-0 which is the worst in history of IPL.

More to follow..

IPL 2025
Ishan Kishan
Jofra Archer
Rajasthan Royals
Sunrisers Hyderabad

