Just 1 T20 Old, Meet Young Hitter Aniket Verma Who is Pushing for a Place in the SRH Starting XI in IPL 2025

When you look up Aniket Verma online, you may not find enough information to convince you he’s ready to play for Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in IPL 2025. Give us a minute to change your mind.

Aniket Verma follows the philosophy of thinking as little as possible while doing as much as possible. Although he was born in Uttar Pradesh, he represents Madhya Pradesh for India’s domestic seasons.

Here’s a glimpse of Aniket playing in whites:

Aniket Verma’s hobby – scoring quick centuries

The right-handed batter also plays club cricket donning the Faith Cricket Club kit. Not long ago, he struck thunder with his bat, scoring a 44-ball 120. That’s a strike rate of more than 270!

From a local league to IPL, real quick

During the 2024 Madhya Pradesh League (MPL) T20, the right-handed batter achieved a significant milestone. Playing for Bhopal Leopards, Aniket scored a scintillating century against Malwa Panthers in a knockout match. With 13 maximums and eight boundaries, Aniket scored the first-ever hundred in the history of MPL. Scoring 123 runs from just 41 balls, Aniket was playing with fire. Yet, he only has one professional T20 under his belt, one which came after the IPL 2025 auction in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy.

Enjoy some of his aggressive shots:

After helping his team become the runners-up of MPL 2024, he shifted his focus to Mens U-23 State A Trophy. Aniket, out of habit by now, scored another century for Madhya Pradesh. His 101 not out against Karnataka grabbed the headlines. More than 70% of his runs came from six boundaries and eight sixes.

Aniket’s electrifying performances were soon recognized by SRH as he was picked up for INR 30 lakh in the latest Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction. Later, he was also retained by MPL’s Bhopal Leopards for another dashing season in 2025.

How does Aniket fit in the SRH playing XI?

Aniket is primarily a middle to lower-order batter. He lives up to the type of SRH batters and their new-age manner of scoring at breathneck pace.

Additionally, Aniket can bowl medium pace. After Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, and Ishan Kishan, Aniket can play at No.4. He can be pushed further down the order if Heinrich Klaasen takes the fourth spot. He can even be used as an impact player just for his power-hitting skills.

With talented players blossoming in their debut IPL seasons of late, SRH might just be tempted to give this hard-hitter a go in the middle-order.

