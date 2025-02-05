3 Players Who Could Captain SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) If Pat Cummins Is Ruled Out Of IPL 2025

Pat Cummins is in a race against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy as he has been nursing an ankle injury.

Star Australian fast bowler and captain Pat Cummins is in a race against time to be fit for the Champions Trophy as he has been nursing an ankle injury. While Cummins missed the tour to Sri Lanka to be present for the birth of his second child, the ankle issue has made Cummins ‘highly unlikely’ for the Champions Trophy according to Australian head coach Andrew McDonald.

On that note, let’s take a look at three players who could lead the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL 2025 season if Pat Cummins is out of the tournament due to his injury.

Abhishek Sharma

Abhishek Sharma had a scintillating IPL 2024 season with the bat as he set the stage ablaze for the SunRisers Hyderabad. Abhishek scored 484 runs in 16 games at a jaw-dropping strike rate of 204.22 with three half-centuries to his name.

Abhishek has experience captaining Punjab in domestic cricket and that makes him a great candidate to take over from Pat Cummins.

Travis Head

Travis Head formed a great partnership with Abhishek at the top of the order for the SunRisers Hyderabad. In 15 matches, Travis Head scored 567 runs at an incredible strike rate of 191.55 with four half-centuries and a century to his name.

Head is the current vice-captain of the Australian white-ball side. He is being looked at as a potential captaincy candidate for the Champions Trophy if Cummins doesn’t recover in time. SRH can follow the same route.

ALSO READ:

Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen was the costliest retention from the SunRisers Hyderabad den for the IPL 2025 season at a whopping INR 23 crore. Klaasen has shown just how dangerous he can be once he gets going and no boundary in the world is small for this South African.

In 16 matches, Heinrich Klaasen scored 479 runs at a strike rate of 171.07 with four half-centuries to his name. He is an experienced campaigner and can bring all his experience to the fore if given the captaincy responsibility in Cummins’ absence.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.