News
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Virat Kohli About To Break Sachin Tendulkar’s 19-year-old Record

Disha Asrani
Disha Asrani

King Kohli stands at 13,906 runs from 283 innings in one-day internationals.

The greatest of all time, Virat Kohli has followed Sachin Tendulkar’s steps when it comes to breaking and making records. In India’s upcoming ODI series against England, Kohli will get a chance to surpass Sachin Tendulkar’s 19-year-old record. 

Batting records

Batting maestro Tendulkar retired in 2012 from ODIs with a mammoth 18,000+ runs in that format alone. He crossed the mark of 14K runs in his 350th ODI inning played against Pakistan in Peshawar. Tendulkar reached this milestone on February 6, 2006, while scoring yet another century. However, Pakistan won that match by seven runs (D/L method).

Sri Lanka’s Kumar Sangakkara is the second cricketer to have a taste of completing 14,000 runs. He achieved this feat during his 378th inning played against Australia in Sydney. Batting second, the wicket-keeper batter forged a sublime century but the result favoured the hosts.

Fastest to 14,000 runs in ODIs

Currently, King Kohli stands at 13,906 runs from 283 innings in one-day internationals. He is just 95 runs away from surpassing the legendary record. He will be only the third cricketer to reach this pivotal achievement. Coincidentally, India’s next ODI match featuring Kohli will be played on February 6. 

The No.3 batter has converted his runs to 50 hundreds and 72 fifties so far.

Virat Kohli’s recent form

Since the end of World Cup 2023 in India, Kohli has featured in only three games of the format. During the tour of Sri Lanka, Kohli managed only 58 runs at an average of 19.33

With the Champions Trophy 2025 looming towards the end of this month, playing against England will be a good rehearsal for the Indian squad. Further, the 50-over format has been Kohli’s strongest suit. All eyes will be on King Kohli to return to his purple patch. 

IND vs ENG
India
India vs England ODI Series 2025
Indian Cricket Team
Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohl

