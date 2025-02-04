India’s Predicted Playing XI for ODI Series Against England

The first ODI will be played on February 6 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur.

India are set to host a three-match ODI series against England prior to the 2025 Champions Trophy. The series will be significant for the team before entering into the major tournament.

After winning by 4-1 in the T20I series, India will look to win the ODI series as well and take this strong form into the Champions Trophy. The first ODI will be played on February 6 at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. Rohit Sharma will lead the side while Mohammed Shami and Shreyas Iyer will return to the squad.

Harshit Rana has been added for the first two ODIs, and Jasprit Bumrah, who has been out of the game since the Sydney Test after a back injury, is expected to return for the third game.

Reliable Opening Pair: Rohit and Gill to Set the Tone

Rohit Sharma will open with Shubman Gill, while Virat Kohli will slot in at his usual No. 3. The trio has been a big pillar of India’s ODI batting and would look to forge a comeback to give a good start. In the middle order, Shreyas Iyer will likely play at No. 4.

The No. 5 spot will see a battle between KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, though Rahul might get the nod due to his consistency and experience in the format. Hardik Pandya will lead the all-rounder’s role, with spin-bowling all-rounders Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel adding depth to both departments.

Mohammed Shami to Lead the Pace Attack

The pace bowling attack will be led by Mohammed Shami and backed by the left-arm seamer Arshdeep Singh. Pandya is also expected to contribute with his medium pace.

India’s trio of Kuldeep Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, and Axar Patel will come in handy as they will look to exploit any available turn on the offer. In a well-balanced squad, India will aim to finalize its best combinations before the Champions Trophy.

India Predicted XI for the ODI series against England

Rohit Sharma

Shubman Gill

Virat Kohli

Shreyas Iyer

KL Rahul

Hardik Pandya

Ravindra Jadeja

Axar Patel

Kuldeep Yadav

Mohammed Shami

Arshdeep Singh

