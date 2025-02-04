Ravichandran Ashwin Backs T20I Giant To Make India’s Champions Trophy 2025 Squad At The Last Minute

Indian spin great Ravichandran Ashwin said that in-form spinner Varun Chakravarthy will be in line to play the Champions Trophy 2025 scheduled for this month.

Varun has made a sensational return to the national side after being sidelined since the 2021 T20 World Cup by taking 14 wickets from five matches in the T20I series against England.

Varun Chakravarthy yet to make his ODI debut

Indian selectors have not named Varun in the preliminary 15-player squad as they went with the spin options of Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav and Ravindra Jadeja. Varun, who is yet to make his ODI debut for India, has played 18 T20Is so far and claimed 33 wickets at an economy of 7. The 31-year-old has also played 23 List-A games and has 59 wickets to his name.

Ashwin felt that India can look to capitalise on his current form against England and rope him in for the showpiece event set to be played in Pakistan and Dubai. The deadline for announcing squad changes is February 12.

“We are all talking about whether he should have been there (Champions Trophy squad). I am thinking there is a chance he might be there. I have a feeling he might make it. There is a chance because all teams have named only a provisional squad. So he might get picked,” Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

Varun could play England ODI series, says Ashwin

In preparation for the Champions Trophy, India will play three ODIs against England on February 6,9 and 12. Ashwin felt that Varun will first play the home ODIs before traveling to the UAE.

“I have a feeling that Varun might get a chance to play in the ODI series between India and England. I don’t think it’s an easy call to take him directly to the Champions Trophy. He has not played ODIs. I have a feeling they will give him a chance in the ODI series. If they don’t give him a chance here, then it’s difficult,” Ashwin said.

India’s lead pace duo Mohammed Shami and Jasprit Bumrah have been named in the Champions Trophy squad with the latter still out of action with a back injury.

Shami recently made a long-awaited return to the national side in the second T20I against England and also played the fifth T20I in Mumbai.

