News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
More
Dates for World Club Championship Confirmed After Backing from ICC Chairman Jay Shah
news

Dates for Champions League T20 Confirmed After Backing from ICC Chairman Jay Shah

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read
Dates for World Club Championship Confirmed After Backing from ICC Chairman Jay Shah

With the advent of multiple franchise T20 leagues across the globe, it is understood that the Champions League T20 is set to be revived after receiving backing from the International Cricket Council (ICC) chairmay Jay Shah. The decision has also recieved support from the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) and the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). According to The Cricketer, the date for the new World Cup Championship has been set for next year in 2026 and will be rebranded as the World Club Championship.

Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Maiwand Champions MDS

166/7

Mahipar Stars MPS

171/5

Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs

Mahipar Stars beat Maiwand Champions by 5 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
Hindukush Strikers HS

176/8

Pamir Legends PAL

82/10

Hindukush Strikers beat Pamir Legends by 94 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 10:00 AM IST
Maiwand Champions MDS

Pamir Legends PAL

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan
Afghanistan National T20, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:00 PM IST
Hindukush Strikers HS

Mahipar Stars MPS

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – Colombo
Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 02:30 PM IST
Sri Lanka SL

Bangladesh BAN

Fixtures
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
Sofia Stars SOST

148/5

BSCU All Stars BSAS

100/8

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs

Sofia Stars beat BSCU All Stars by 48 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

119/6

BSCU All Stars BSAS

118/5

MUS Akademik Ravens beat BSCU All Stars by 1 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

82/10

Sofia Stars SOST

116/6

Sofia Stars beat MUS Akademik Ravens by 34 runs

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU All Stars BSAS

86/10

BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

87/1

BSCU – MU Plovdiv beat BSCU All Stars by 9 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Result – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
BSCU - MU Plovdiv BMP

88/8

Sofia Stars SOST

132/3

Sofia Stars beat BSCU – MU Plovdiv by 49 runs

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:15 AM IST
BCC Spartan BSP

CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:15 PM IST
MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

Sofia Stars SOST

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 05:15 PM IST
CC Yullis-MU Trakia CCYMT

MUS Akademik Ravens MAR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Sofia
ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Sofia Stars SOST

BCC Spartan BSP

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom
India Under 19 tour of England, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England U19 ENGU19

India U19 INDU19

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom
India Women tour of England, T20, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
England Women ENG-W

India Women IND-W

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – test – United Kingdom
India tour of England, Test, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:30 PM IST
England ENG

India IND

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
North West Warriors NWW

186/7

Munster Reds MUR

129/10

North West Warriors beat Munster Reds by 57 runs

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

74/6

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 03:15 PM IST
Munster Reds MUR

Northern Knights (Ireland) NK

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason
Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 08:15 PM IST
North West Warriors NWW

Leinster Lightning LLG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
Gulf Cable GUC

Phoenix Cricketers PCR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City
KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 11:00 PM IST
TBC TBC

TBC TBC

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
San Francisco Unicorns SFU

Seattle Orcas SOR

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill
Major League Cricket, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 04:30 AM IST
Texas Super Kings TSKS

Washington Freedom WAF

Fixtures Standings
Result – t20 – India
Sikkim T20 League, 2025
Cricket Association Of Tathangchen CAO

75/3

Irises Cricket Club IRSCC

73/10

Cricket Association Of Tathangchen beat Irises Cricket Club by 7 wickets

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
01 Jul 2025, 10:30 PM IST
Calabash Giants CBG

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 01:00 AM IST
Iyanola Heritage IYH

Bamboo Blasters BMB

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 09:30 PM IST
Piton Strikers PTS

Calabash Giants CBG

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet
St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025
03 Jul 2025, 12:00 AM IST
Whiptail Smashers WTS

Amazonian Warriors AMW

Fixtures Standings
Live – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
Chepauk Super Gillies CSG

3/0

IDream Tiruppur Tamizhans IDTT

202/5

Fixtures Standings
Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul
Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025
02 Jul 2025, 07:15 PM IST
Dindigul Dragons DID

Trichy Grand Cholas TGC

Fixtures Standings

This new tournament will follow a template similar to the Champions League T20 and will feature the champions of leading T20 leagues worldwide. While specifics like the total number of participating teams and the exact leagues involved are yet to be confirmed, reports indicate that the ECB may prioritise The Hundred winners over the T20 Blast.

ALSO READ:

Why was Champions League T20 discontinued previously?

The Champions League T20 was initally launched in 2009 and had sparked significant excitement and secured a profitable broadcasting agreement. However, due to dwindling public interest, the tournament was eventually discontinued from 2015. Amongst the Indian franchises, Mumbai Indians (MI) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won two titles each while New South Wales Blues and Sydney Sixers are the other winners of the tournament.

Since then, the rise of new T20 leagues worldwide has now set the stage for a more competitive and widely followed World Club Championship. Apart from leagues like the Indian Premier League (IPL), Big Bash League (BBL), new leagues such as the Major Cricket League (MLC), UAE’s International League (ILT20), South Africa’s (SA20) amongst others have also expanded the global T20 landscape.

Furthermore, Guyana introduced the Global Super League last year, featuring five franchise teams from different T20 competitions which saw the participations of Guyana Amazon Warriors (CPL), Rangpur Riders (BPL), Lahore Qalandars (PSL), Hampshire (Vitality Blast) and Victoria (Sheffield Shield) with the Riders emerging winners.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions League T20
ICC
Jay Shah
World Club Championship
Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Related posts

khaleel ahmed jonny bairstow county championship essex vs yorkshire

[WATCH] Khaleel Ahmed Dismisses Jonny Bairstow After Fierce Battle As Duo Rekindle MI vs CSK Rivalry In County Championship

The pacer had picked up a four-fer in his recent outing with India A
8:19 pm
Samarnath Soory
Ishan Kishan Makes Strong Case for Indian Test Team With Consecutive Fifties (87 & 77) in County Championship

Ishan Kishan Makes Strong Case for Indian Test Team With Consecutive Fifties (87 & 77) in County Championship

Ishan Kishan had also scored a half-century against Yorkshire in the last game.
8:05 pm
Vishnu PN
Former India Pacer Opines How India Can Cover For Mohammed Shami's Absence During England Tests

Former India Pacer Opines How India Can Cover For Mohammed Shami’s Absence During England Tests

He has asked India to try out a pacer who is identical to Mohammed Shami.
7:10 pm
Ashish Satyam
Shubman Gill Outlines What He Needs to Do to Tackle India's Lower order Woes 

Shubman Gill Outlines What He Needs to Do to Tackle India’s Lower order Woes 

India lost the first Test to England by five-wickets in Leeds.
6:54 pm
Amogh Bodas

‘It Is Difficult, but…’- Shubman Gill on The Availability of Jasprit Bumrah for 2nd ENG vs IND Test

Jasprit Bumrah picked a five-wicket haul in the first Test against England.
6:44 pm
Vishnu PN
'Very Dangerous Player' - England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Rishabh Pant Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

‘Very Dangerous Player’ – England Skipper Ben Stokes Hails Last Match Centurion Ahead of 2nd Eng vs Ind Test

The second England vs India Test will begin on July 2.
6:04 pm
Sreejita Sen
News
IPL
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
MP T20 League
Social Reactions
Betting Tips
Contact
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy. Gambling products may not be available in some regions. Make sure you're aware of and follow the applicable laws in your region when using these products. These services might be limited or are not available for users from the State of Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu and Telangana. Please be aware that these games may be habit-forming or financially risky. Play responsibly and at your own risk.