ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 2nd Test?
indian-cricket-team

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 2nd Test?

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen
Last updated: July 1, 2025
5 min read

The second Test will begin on July 2 at the Edgbaston Stadium.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming Details: Where To Watch England vs India 2nd Test?

England are currently hosting India for a five-match Test series, which kicked off the new World Test Championship (WTC) cycle 2025-27 for both these teams. Ben Stokes and Co. are leading the series by 1-0 ahead of the second match. The next fixture will commence on July 2, at the Edgbaston Stadium in Birmingham. Fans will find out the ENG vs IND live streaming details here.

The opening fixture of the series at the Headingley Stadium saw a run-fest as a combined 1,673 runs were scored by the two teams. There was plenty of criticism regarding England skipper Sotkes’ decision to bowl first in Leeds. However, youngster Shubman Gill notched up 147 runs in the first innings, which is also his career-best knock in the format, in his Test leadership debut for India.

India also had three other centurions in the forms of Yashasvi Jaiswal (101 runs in the first innings), KL Rahul (137 in the second innings) and the newly appointed vice-captain Rishabh Pant (134 and 118 runs, respectively). Prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah also bagged a five-wicket haul in the match. However, lack of experience in the bowling unit and several dropped catches on the field snatched the game away from their grip. England won the first fixture by five wickets.

Notably, ace English pacer Jofra Archer has been added to the squad, ahead of the second Test of the series, following his recovery from the recurring back injury and elbow issues. He recently made a comeback for the Sussex in a County Championship match against Durham. Though the pacer bowled 18 overs and scalped a wicket, his participation in the upcoming fixture has not been confirmed yet.

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd Test in India?

Fans in India can watch ENG vs IND live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website (https://www.jiohotstar.com/).
The ENG vs IND live telecast for the second Test will be available on the Sony Sports Network across multiple channels:

  • Sony Sports 1 (English)
  • Sony Sports 5
  • Sony Sports 3 (Hindi)
  • Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu)

The match will also be available on DD Sports (Free Dish).

ENG vs IND Live Streaming: Where to Watch 2nd Test in UK?

In the UK, the ENG vs IND live telecast will be available on Sky Sports Cricket, including Sky Sports Main Event HD and Sky Sports Cricket HD. Live streaming will be available via Sky Go and NOW.

Cricket fans in select territories can also watch the match for free on ICC.tv.

ENG vs IND 2025 Test Series Schedule

  • 1st Test: Leeds, June 20
  • 2nd Test: Birmingham, July 2
  • 3rd Test: London, July 10
  • 4th Test: Manchester, July 23
  • 5th Test: London, July 31

ENG vs IND Test Squads

England:
Ben Stokes (C), Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Zak Crawley, Harry Brook, Jacob Bethell, Chris Woakes, Ollie Pope (WK), Jamie Smith (WK), Samuel James Cook, Brydon Carse, Shoaib Bashir, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton, Jofra Archer.

India:
Shubman Gill (C), Abhimanyu Easwaran, Sai Sudharsan, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Karun Nair, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Washington Sundar, Shardul Thakur, Rishabh Pant (WK), KL Rahul (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Mohammed Siraj, Jasprit Bumrah, Prasidh Krishna, Akash Deep, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav.

ALSO READ: 

FAQs: ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Streaming and TV Broadcast Details

When will ENG vs IND 2nd Test match take place?

The second Test between England and India will kick off at the Edgbaston Staudium in Birmingham. The match will begin at 3:30 PM IST (11:00 AM local time in the UK), following the toss at 3:00 PM IST.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Streaming in India?

ENG vs IND live streaming for the second Test is available on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK and for free on ICC.tv in selected territories.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Live Telecast on TV in India?

The live telecast of India vs England 2nd Test 2025 is available on Sony Sports Network (Sony Sports 1, 3, 4, 5) and DD Sports (Free Dish).

Is ENG vs IND live streaming available for free?

Yes, free live streaming is available on ICC.tv in selected territories. In India, streaming requires a JioHotstar subscription.

What time does ENG vs IND 2nd Test start in the UK?

The match starts at 11:00 AM local time in the UK.

Which Sony Sports channels will broadcast ENG vs IND 2nd Test in India?

Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil and Telugu) will provide the live telecast.

How to watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test live streaming on mobile?

Viewers can watch live streaming on the JioHotstar app (India) and the Sky Go app (UK).

Is there live commentary available for ENG vs IND 2nd Test?

Yes, live commentary is available on JioHotstarSony Sports Network, and Sky Sports.

Where to watch ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 1 live streaming?

Fans can watch England vs India Day 1 live streaming on JioHotstar in India, Sky Sports in the UK, and ICC.tv in selected countries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ENG vs IND
ENG vs IND 2025
ENG vs IND Live Streaming
England
England vs India
India
Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

