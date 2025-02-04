Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025 [WATCH]

The incident took place in the first over of Chittagong Kings' innings.

Kyle Mayers of Fortune Barishal bowled a brilliant swinging delivery to dismiss Khawaja Nafay of Chittagong Kings in BPL 2025.

Mayers Sends Nafay Back with a Brilliant Inswinger

On just the second ball of the innings, Kyle Mayers delivered a brilliant banana-shaped inswinger, pitched around the sixth stump. The ball curved back into Khawaja Nafay, who tried to defend but left a big gap between bat and pad. The delivery beaten him completely and hits the stumps.

Before the wicket delivery, Kyle Mayers was hit for a boundary on the first ball. He bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, and Khawaja Nafay, hanging back, played it with soft hands, guiding it past the short third man for a boundary. However, Mayers came back strong on the next ball with a brilliant inswinger that rattled Nafay’s stumps.

Fortune Barishal Cruise to 9-Wicket Win After Dominant Chase

Chittagong Kings got off to a rough start, losing four wickets inside the powerplay, leaving them under heavy pressure. Shamim Hossain and Parvez Hossain Emon then steadied the innings with a vital 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket, bringing some stability to the Kings’ innings. Despite Shamim’s impressive 79 off 47 balls, the Kings were restricted to 149/9, thanks to Mohammad Ali’s brilliant performance, taking 5/24, including four wickets in his final over.

Fortune Barishal capitalized on the batting-friendly conditions. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Towhid Hridoy put on a good 55-run opening stand before Tamim got out in the 9th over. But Towhid Hridoy (82* off 56) and Dawid Malan (34* off 22) built a partnership of 95 runs, taking their team through to a comfortable 9-wicket win. With this win Fortune Barishal have qualified for the final.

