Kyle Mayers’ Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025
WATCH
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Kyle Mayers' Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025 [WATCH]

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

The incident took place in the first over of Chittagong Kings' innings.

Kyle Mayers' Lethal Banana Swing Cleans Up Khawaja Nafay in BPL 2025

Kyle Mayers of Fortune Barishal bowled a brilliant swinging delivery to dismiss Khawaja Nafay of Chittagong Kings in BPL 2025.

The incident took place in the first over of Chittagong Kings’ innings.

Mayers Sends Nafay Back with a Brilliant Inswinger

On just the second ball of the innings, Kyle Mayers delivered a brilliant banana-shaped inswinger, pitched around the sixth stump. The ball curved back into Khawaja Nafay, who tried to defend but left a big gap between bat and pad. The delivery beaten him completely and hits the stumps.

Before the wicket delivery, Kyle Mayers was hit for a boundary on the first ball. He bowled a back-of-a-length delivery outside off, and Khawaja Nafay, hanging back, played it with soft hands, guiding it past the short third man for a boundary. However, Mayers came back strong on the next ball with a brilliant inswinger that rattled Nafay’s stumps.

ALSO READ:

Fortune Barishal Cruise to 9-Wicket Win After Dominant Chase

Chittagong Kings got off to a rough start, losing four wickets inside the powerplay, leaving them under heavy pressure. Shamim Hossain and Parvez Hossain Emon then steadied the innings with a vital 77-run partnership for the fifth wicket, bringing some stability to the Kings’ innings. Despite Shamim’s impressive 79 off 47 balls, the Kings were restricted to 149/9, thanks to Mohammad Ali’s brilliant performance, taking 5/24, including four wickets in his final over.

Fortune Barishal capitalized on the batting-friendly conditions. Openers Tamim Iqbal and Towhid Hridoy put on a good 55-run opening stand before Tamim got out in the 9th over. But Towhid Hridoy (82* off 56) and Dawid Malan (34* off 22) built a partnership of 95 runs, taking their team through to a comfortable 9-wicket win. With this win Fortune Barishal have qualified for the final.

BPL
BPL 2024-25
Chittagong Kings
Fortune Barishal
Khawaja Nafay
Kyle Mayers

