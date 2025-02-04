News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Former Delhi Capitals Player Displays Sensational Form To Strengthen His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 4, 2025

Former Delhi Capitals Player Displays Sensational Form To Strengthen His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

What's impressive is that he has made over 30 runs in at least seven matches which shows his consistent contribution.

Former Delhi Capitals Player Displays Sensational Form To Strengthen His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Former Delhi Capitals player Shai Hope is in good nick at the ILT20 2025, thus increasing his chances of being picked as an injury replacement in IPL 2025.

The West Indies batter was released by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 auction and went unsold.

Shai Hope Stays Till the End to Seal Comfortable Chase

In the match, against the Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals batted second. Shai Hope and Adam Rossington started the innings for them. Hope scored 52 off 54 balls, with four fours and one six, at a strike rate of 96.30. First, he added 42 runs for the opening wicket with Rossington. Then, he and Gulbadin Naib shared an unbeaten 96 runs for the second wicket. Even though Hope played a slow innings, he stayed until the end and ensured his team took the victory. Chasing a target of 138, he ensured a comfortable victory for Dubai Capitals.

ALSO READ:

Shai Hope Leads the ILT20 2025 Run Charts

Shai Hope has been in wonderful form during the ILT20 2025, and as of now is the tournament’s top run-scorer. In ten matches so far, he has scored 467 runs, averaging 66.71, with a strike rate of 126.90. He also has one hundred and three fifties under his belt.

His strike rate went slightly down because of 52 off 54 balls against Desert Vipers, but made sure his team won the match. Hope has played a significant role in helping Dubai Capitals qualify for the playoffs. What’s impressive is that he has made over 30 runs in at least seven matches which shows his consistent contribution. Dubai Capitals will expect the same from him in the playoffs.

A Potential Injury Replacement Option for IPL 2025

Shai Hope might feel unlucky because the IPL 2025 auction was before the tournament. With the current form he is in, he would have garnered some bids. However, he still gets a chance to play in the IPL 2025 as an injury replacement in case a team needs him. In such a busy schedule, any player can get injured, which creates new opportunities. Hope only needs to keep playing and be prepared in case a team calls him up.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

DC
Delhi Capitals
Dubai Capitals
ILT20
ILT20 2025
IPL
IPL 2025
Shai Hope

Latest news

Related posts

Despite having a number of star-studded names in their repertoire, MI failed to make it to the playoffs and were the worst team of the season.

4 Ways Mumbai Indians Can Fight Back in IPL 2025 To Make the Playoffs

Despite having a number of star-studded names in their repertoire, MI failed to make it to the playoffs and were the worst team of the season.
February 4, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu
After Mumbai Indians, LSG Invest in the Hundred, Acquire Stakes for Manchester Originals

After Mumbai Indians, LSG Invest in the Hundred, Acquire Stakes for Manchester Originals

Goenka had previously lost the bid for London Spirit.
February 3, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das

Will Sanju Samson Miss IPL 2025 For Rajasthan Royals After Latest Finger Injury During England Series?

Star Indian wicketkeeper Sanju Samson suffered from a fractured index finger during India's latest T20I match against England at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
February 3, 2025
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Should Mumbai Indians Be Worried About Suryakumar Yadav’s Form For IPL 2025 Yet?

February 3, 2025
Sandip Pawar

SRH Player Wins Prestigious Allan Border Medal For the First Time

However, he couldn't collect the accolade in person due to his ongoing Test commitments in Sri Lanka.
February 3, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

His brilliant performances have made his team qualify for the playoffs. In the last four innings, he has scored two half-centuries and one century, showing fantastic form going into the playoffs.
February 3, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy