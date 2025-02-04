Former Delhi Capitals Player Displays Sensational Form To Strengthen His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

What's impressive is that he has made over 30 runs in at least seven matches which shows his consistent contribution.

Former Delhi Capitals player Shai Hope is in good nick at the ILT20 2025, thus increasing his chances of being picked as an injury replacement in IPL 2025.

The West Indies batter was released by Delhi Capitals before the IPL 2025 auction and went unsold.

Shai Hope Stays Till the End to Seal Comfortable Chase

In the match, against the Desert Vipers, Dubai Capitals batted second. Shai Hope and Adam Rossington started the innings for them. Hope scored 52 off 54 balls, with four fours and one six, at a strike rate of 96.30. First, he added 42 runs for the opening wicket with Rossington. Then, he and Gulbadin Naib shared an unbeaten 96 runs for the second wicket. Even though Hope played a slow innings, he stayed until the end and ensured his team took the victory. Chasing a target of 138, he ensured a comfortable victory for Dubai Capitals.

Shai Hope Leads the ILT20 2025 Run Charts

Shai Hope has been in wonderful form during the ILT20 2025, and as of now is the tournament’s top run-scorer. In ten matches so far, he has scored 467 runs, averaging 66.71, with a strike rate of 126.90. He also has one hundred and three fifties under his belt.

His strike rate went slightly down because of 52 off 54 balls against Desert Vipers, but made sure his team won the match. Hope has played a significant role in helping Dubai Capitals qualify for the playoffs. What’s impressive is that he has made over 30 runs in at least seven matches which shows his consistent contribution. Dubai Capitals will expect the same from him in the playoffs.

A Potential Injury Replacement Option for IPL 2025

Shai Hope might feel unlucky because the IPL 2025 auction was before the tournament. With the current form he is in, he would have garnered some bids. However, he still gets a chance to play in the IPL 2025 as an injury replacement in case a team needs him. In such a busy schedule, any player can get injured, which creates new opportunities. Hope only needs to keep playing and be prepared in case a team calls him up.

