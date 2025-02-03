News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025
Indian Premier League - IPL
Last updated: February 3, 2025

Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

His brilliant performances have made his team qualify for the playoffs. In the last four innings, he has scored two half-centuries and one century, showing fantastic form going into the playoffs.

Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

Tom Banton, one of the forgotten KKR overseas players, is in great form and making a strong case for being an injury replacement in the IPL 2025.

English batter Tom Banton has featured in just two IPL matches, both in 2020 for the Knight Riders.

Banton’s unbeaten 84: A Bright Spot in MI Emirates’ Defeat

Tom Banton walked in at number four in the game against Sharjah Warriorz, as MI Emirates batted first. He played a very good innings of 84* off 51 balls, including 6 fours, 5 sixes and a strike rate of 164.71.

The team recovered from 44/2 in the sixth over and ended at 173/5 in 20 overs. Even though MI Emirates lost the game, Banton’s innings was crucial in setting a good total.

ALSO READ:

Banton’s Brilliant Batting Leads ILT20 2025’s Run-Scoring Chart

The highest run-scorer of the ongoing ILT20 2025 is Tom Banton. He has been in excellent form, scoring 464 runs in just 10 matches, with an average of 58.00, a strike rate of 154.66, and including two centuries and three half-centuries.

His brilliant performances have made his team qualify for the playoffs. In the last four innings, he has scored two half-centuries and one century, showing fantastic form going into the playoffs.

Tom Banton: IPL 2025 Injury Replacement Contender After Impressive T20 Form

Tom Banton was one of the English batters who did not find a buyer in the IPL 2025 auction. But he has been in fine form in T20 cricket and is in contention to be a replacement in case of an injury for any team in IPL 2025.

Banton has been playing at No. 4 for MI Emirates but is also capable of batting in the top order, including any of the top 3 positions. Injuries can happen at any time, so Banton should keep up his good form as he could be one of the first players teams turn to for injury cover.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

ILT20
ILT20 2025
IPL 2025
KKR
Kolkata Knight Riders
MI Emirates
Tom Banton

Latest news

Related posts

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bought Indian speedsters Umran Malik for his base price of INR 75 Lakhs in the IPL 2025 auction.

Forgotten India Pacer Could Spice Up KKR Starting XI in IPL 2025

Irrespective of the form, he still has enough to offer, all thanks to his high pace.
February 3, 2025
Darpan Jain
We look at key takeaways for IPL teams after the conclusion of the five-match rubber.

IPL 2025 Takeaways from IND vs ENG T20I Series: Mixed Feelings for RCB, Worried Rajasthan Royals & Joy for SRH

While some performed exceedingly well, a few prominent names failed to get going at any stage throughout the series.
February 2, 2025
Darpan Jain
abhishek sharma travis head SRH best opening pairs ipl 2025

Ranking the Best Opening Pairs in IPL 2025 From Best to Worst Ft. SRH Duo Abhishek Sharma and Travis Head

February 2, 2025
CX Staff Writer

4 Key Delhi Capitals Players Who Could Decide Their Fate in IPL 2025

February 2, 2025
Sandip Pawar

4 Multi-Skilled Players Pushing Their Case As Injury Replacements For IPL 2025 Ft. Former RCB Talent

In T20 cricket, there's a high demand for players with multiple skills due to the balance they bring. We take a look at four such players who could come into IPL 2025 as replacements.
February 2, 2025
Sandip Pawar
4 Left-Arm Quicks in Red-Hot Form in Franchise Cricket Ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Fazalhaq Farooqi

3 Left-Arm Quicks in Red-Hot Form in Franchise Cricket Ahead of IPL 2025 ft. Fazalhaq Farooqi

Some pacers have already found their form before the tournament and are performing impressively in other leagues and tournaments.
February 2, 2025
Sagar Paul
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy