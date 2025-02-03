Forgotten KKR Overseas Player Hits Incredible Patch of Form To Push His Case As Injury Replacement in IPL 2025

His brilliant performances have made his team qualify for the playoffs. In the last four innings, he has scored two half-centuries and one century, showing fantastic form going into the playoffs.

Tom Banton, one of the forgotten KKR overseas players, is in great form and making a strong case for being an injury replacement in the IPL 2025.

English batter Tom Banton has featured in just two IPL matches, both in 2020 for the Knight Riders.

Banton’s unbeaten 84: A Bright Spot in MI Emirates’ Defeat

Tom Banton walked in at number four in the game against Sharjah Warriorz, as MI Emirates batted first. He played a very good innings of 84* off 51 balls, including 6 fours, 5 sixes and a strike rate of 164.71.

The team recovered from 44/2 in the sixth over and ended at 173/5 in 20 overs. Even though MI Emirates lost the game, Banton’s innings was crucial in setting a good total.

Banton’s Brilliant Batting Leads ILT20 2025’s Run-Scoring Chart

The highest run-scorer of the ongoing ILT20 2025 is Tom Banton. He has been in excellent form, scoring 464 runs in just 10 matches, with an average of 58.00, a strike rate of 154.66, and including two centuries and three half-centuries.

His brilliant performances have made his team qualify for the playoffs. In the last four innings, he has scored two half-centuries and one century, showing fantastic form going into the playoffs.

Tom Banton: IPL 2025 Injury Replacement Contender After Impressive T20 Form

Tom Banton was one of the English batters who did not find a buyer in the IPL 2025 auction. But he has been in fine form in T20 cricket and is in contention to be a replacement in case of an injury for any team in IPL 2025.

Banton has been playing at No. 4 for MI Emirates but is also capable of batting in the top order, including any of the top 3 positions. Injuries can happen at any time, so Banton should keep up his good form as he could be one of the first players teams turn to for injury cover.

