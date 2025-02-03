Discarded in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Delhi Capitals Star Hits T20 Purple Patch With Big Runs

This was his first match of the ILT20 2025 season, representing Dubai Capitals.

Left unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, former Delhi Capitals star David Warner is in excellent form in T20 cricket, smashing an unbeaten 93 against Abu Dhabi Knight Riders in the ILT20.

David Warner Stars in Capitals’ Win Over Knight Riders with 93*

The Capitals batted first against Knight Riders, with Warner opening the innings along with Shai Hope. Playing his first match of the season, Warner scored an unbeaten 93 off 57 balls, including 12 fours and 1 six, with a strike rate of 163.16.

He stayed at the crease from the very first ball of the innings to the last and shared productive partnerships of 82 runs with Shai Hope, 80 runs with Gulbadin Naib and 37 runs with Dasun Shanaka that gave his team a solid total of 217/4. In the end, Capitals won the match with a margin of 26 runs.

Warner Shines in Big Bash League

Before joining the ILT20 league, David Warner was the second-highest run-scorer in the 2024-25 Big Bash League. He scored 405 runs in 12 matches, at an average of 45, with a strike rate of 141.60, including three half-centuries. Warner was instrumental in helping Sydney Thunder make it to the final.

Until the final, he was the top scorer. In the final, Mitchell Owen’s 108 and Warner’s 48 sent him to second place. Though he was unsold in the IPL 2025 auction, Warner has shown some excellent form to prove that he still has much to offer in franchise cricket.

