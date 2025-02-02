Highest Individual Scores in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Enters Top 10, Beats Record of Shubman Gill

Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs in just 54 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 13 maximums, at a magnificent strike rate of 250.

Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc against England in the fifth T20I in Mumbai, scoring a magnificent century. He was attacking right from the start and utilised the pace of English speedsters to maximise the powerplay.

Later, he was equally severe against spinners and spared none as Abhishek scored 135 runs in just 54 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 13 maximums, at a magnificent strike rate of 250. 78.51% of his runs came via fours and sixes as the southpaw made the most of the nice batting conditions.

It was the highest score by an Indian batter in T20Is, surpassing Shubman Gill’s 126* against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Overall, Abhishek’s 135 is the joint eighth-highest in T20Is, equalling Michael Levitt of the Netherlands.

Player Team Score Aaron Finch Australia 172 Hazratullah Zazai Afghanistan 162* Aaron Finch Australia 156 Yeron Sacha De Alwis Seneveratne Cayman 150* Glenn Maxwell Australia 145* Sahil Chauhan Estonia 144* Kushal Malla Nepal 137* Zeeshan Kukikhel Hungary 137 Finn Allen New Zealand 137 Michael Levitt Netherlands 135 Abhishek Sharma India 135 Lachlan Yamamoto-Lake Japan 134* Max O’Dowd Netherlands 133* Sikandar Raza Zimbabwe 133*

Indeed, it was a ruthless knock by the southpaw against a quality bowling attack of England, who had solid pace and spin options. Sure, the track was good for shot-making, but Abhishek still played good shots and hit all around the park to put on a spectacle for a packed Mumbai crowd with some prominent faces in the stands.

Abhishek Sharma breaks numerous batting records with his blitzkrieg knock

Abhishek Sharma broke various records during his terrific innings at the Wankhede Stadium, grandly going into the record books. He scored 58 runs in the powerplay and hit 13 sixes in the innings, the most by an Indian batter in a T20I knock.

Abhishek has the second-fastest fifty (17 balls) and century (37 balls) by an Indian batter in T20Is. Among full-member sides, his century is the second-fastest, only behind Rohit Sharma and David Miller, who took 35 balls each.

Further, Abhishek reached his century in 10.1 overs, the quickest by a batter in T20Is, overtaking Quinton de Kock, who reached the feat in 10.2 overs against the West Indies in Centurion. His knock helped India put the 100-run mark in 6.3 overs, their fastest in the format.

India scored 95/1 in the powerplay, their highest figure in the format. All these team records were possible due to Abhishek’s knock, who played the best knock of his career.

