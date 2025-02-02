News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs in just 54 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 13 maximums, at a magnificent strike rate of 250.
Numbers
Last updated: February 2, 2025

Highest Individual Scores in T20Is: Abhishek Sharma Enters Top 10, Beats Record of Shubman Gill

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs in just 54 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 13 maximums, at a magnificent strike rate of 250.

Abhishek Sharma scored 135 runs in just 54 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 13 maximums, at a magnificent strike rate of 250.

Abhishek Sharma wreaked havoc against England in the fifth T20I in Mumbai, scoring a magnificent century. He was attacking right from the start and utilised the pace of English speedsters to maximise the powerplay.

Later, he was equally severe against spinners and spared none as Abhishek scored 135 runs in just 54 deliveries, including seven boundaries and 13 maximums, at a magnificent strike rate of 250. 78.51% of his runs came via fours and sixes as the southpaw made the most of the nice batting conditions.

It was the highest score by an Indian batter in T20Is, surpassing Shubman Gill’s 126* against New Zealand in Ahmedabad. Overall, Abhishek’s 135 is the joint eighth-highest in T20Is, equalling Michael Levitt of the Netherlands.

PlayerTeamScore
Aaron FinchAustralia172
Hazratullah ZazaiAfghanistan162*
Aaron FinchAustralia156
Yeron Sacha De Alwis SeneveratneCayman150*
Glenn MaxwellAustralia145*
Sahil ChauhanEstonia144*
Kushal MallaNepal137*
Zeeshan KukikhelHungary137
Finn AllenNew Zealand137
Michael LevittNetherlands135
Abhishek SharmaIndia135
Lachlan Yamamoto-LakeJapan134*
Max O’DowdNetherlands133*
Sikandar RazaZimbabwe133*

Indeed, it was a ruthless knock by the southpaw against a quality bowling attack of England, who had solid pace and spin options. Sure, the track was good for shot-making, but Abhishek still played good shots and hit all around the park to put on a spectacle for a packed Mumbai crowd with some prominent faces in the stands.

Abhishek Sharma breaks numerous batting records with his blitzkrieg knock

Abhishek Sharma broke various records during his terrific innings at the Wankhede Stadium, grandly going into the record books. He scored 58 runs in the powerplay and hit 13 sixes in the innings, the most by an Indian batter in a T20I knock.

Also Read:

Abhishek has the second-fastest fifty (17 balls) and century (37 balls) by an Indian batter in T20Is. Among full-member sides, his century is the second-fastest, only behind Rohit Sharma and David Miller, who took 35 balls each.

Further, Abhishek reached his century in 10.1 overs, the quickest by a batter in T20Is, overtaking Quinton de Kock, who reached the feat in 10.2 overs against the West Indies in Centurion. His knock helped India put the 100-run mark in 6.3 overs, their fastest in the format.

India scored 95/1 in the powerplay, their highest figure in the format. All these team records were possible due to Abhishek’s knock, who played the best knock of his career.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Abhishek Sharma
IND vs ENG

Latest news

Related posts

Hardik Pandya played another prudent knock against England in the fourth T20I in Pune to help India revive after early wickets.

Hardik Pandya Accomplishes a Big Feat After His Latest Fifty Against England; Becomes the First Indian Player To Achieve This Milestone

He scored 53 runs in 30 deliveries, including four boundaries and as many maximums, at a strike rate of 176.67.
February 1, 2025
Darpan Jain
Varun Chakravarthy becomes only the third Indian bowler after Kuldeep Yadav and Bhuvneshwar Kumar to have two five-wicket hauls in T20Is.

Varun Chakravarthy Joins RCB and Delhi Capitals Bowlers in Elite List After Five-Wicket Haul in IND vs ENG 3rd T20I

He registered his second five-wicket haul in the game, ending with the figures read: 4-0-24-5 to leave England reeling.
January 28, 2025
Darpan Jain
Karun Nair has been in marvellous form and extended his good run in Vidarbha’s latest fixture in the Vijay Hazare Trophy against Rajasthan.

Four Consecutive List A Hundreds: Karun Nair Joins RCB’s Latest IPL 2025 Signing, Former CSK Player in Elite List

Nair’s scores in the last four matches are: 122*, 112, 111* & 163*, showing he not only scores runs but also converts them big and remains unbeaten to take his team through.
January 12, 2025
Darpan Jain
Jasprit Bumrah churned out another marvellous bowling performance in the third Test in Brisbane.

Jasprit Bumrah Creates History by Breaking Kapil Dev’s 32-Year-Old Record in Brisbane Test

Whenever Bumrah bowls, he creates records and makes an impact, and the speedster has made another record with his nine-wicket haul.
December 18, 2024
Darpan Jain
Suryakumar Yadav has broken a big record of MS Dhoni after his latest knock in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy final.

Star Mumbai Indians (MI) Batters Breaks MS Dhoni’s Record After His Match-Winning Knock in SMAT Final

He hit three maximums in the final and has 341 T20 sixes, three more than MS Dhoni’s 338 sixes.
December 16, 2024
Darpan Jain
Babar Azam achieved a crucial feat during his 31-run knock against South Africa in the second T20I in Centurion.

Babar Azam Breaks Former RCB Batter’s Record; Becomes First Batter To Achieve This Incredible Feat

Unlike the first T20I, Babar Azam didn’t open the innings in the second game against South Africa and batted at No.3.
December 14, 2024
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy