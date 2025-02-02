Sanju Samson Matches Two Other India Batters by Hitting Six off First Ball of a T20I [WATCH]

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings.

Sanju Samson was off to an ideal start in the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai, hitting a six on the first delivery of the match. The short balls have been an issue for Samson throughout the series, and Jofra Archer attempted it again on the first ball.

However, Samson was ready for it and came into the position early to whack it over the deep square leg region for a six. This shot suggested he was in no mood to play casually despite getting a string of low scores earlier in the rubber.

#SanjuSamson has just put one OUT OF THE GROUND! 💥🏏



What a strike! The crowd is on their feet!



He started on a high note, taking 16 runs from the maiden over but couldn’t last long again. Mark Wood trapped him with a short delivery for the fifth time in the series in the following over to cut his innings short.

Samson could only score 16 runs in seven deliveries, and his average in the series is a mediocre 10.20 after five outings. He came in the series on the back of three fabulous tons but couldn’t continue his good run despite looking good in patches, and the team would be concerned with the pattern in his dismissals.

Sanju Samson becomes the third Indian batter to hit a first-ball six

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings. Only two other Indian batters – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal – have accomplished this feat in the shortest format.

Rohit achieved the feat against England in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad in 2021, hitting a maximum off Adil Rashid, the leg-spinner. Meanwhile, Jaiswal hit a first-ball six off Sikandar Raza in the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare last year.

Indeed, it was a special milestone for Samson because it’s never easy to hit a six on the first ball, especially against a bowler like Jofra Archer. Unfortunately, he couldn’t last long at the crease.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is batting magnificently and provided India a rapid start. He is nearing a record century and will shatter several records.

