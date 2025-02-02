News
Sanju Samson was off to an ideal start in the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai, hitting a six on the first delivery of the match.
WATCH
Last updated: February 2, 2025

Sanju Samson Matches Two Other India Batters by Hitting Six off First Ball of a T20I [WATCH]

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings.

Sanju Samson was off to an ideal start in the fifth T20I between India and England in Mumbai, hitting a six on the first delivery of the match.

The short balls have been an issue for Samson throughout the series, and Jofra Archer attempted it again on the first ball.

However, Samson was ready for it and came into the position early to whack it over the deep square leg region for a six. This shot suggested he was in no mood to play casually despite getting a string of low scores earlier in the rubber.

However, Samson was ready for it and came into the position early to whack it over the deep square leg region for a six. This shot suggested he was in no mood to play casually despite getting a string of low scores earlier in the rubber.

He started on a high note, taking 16 runs from the maiden over but couldn’t last long again. Mark Wood trapped him with a short delivery for the fifth time in the series in the following over to cut his innings short.

Samson could only score 16 runs in seven deliveries, and his average in the series is a mediocre 10.20 after five outings. He came in the series on the back of three fabulous tons but couldn’t continue his good run despite looking good in patches, and the team would be concerned with the pattern in his dismissals.

Sanju Samson becomes the third Indian batter to hit a first-ball six

While Sanju Samson couldn’t last long, he took his name in the record books by hitting the six on the first ball of the innings. Only two other Indian batters – Rohit Sharma and Yashasvi Jaiswal – have accomplished this feat in the shortest format.

Also Read:

Rohit achieved the feat against England in the fourth T20I in Ahmedabad in 2021, hitting a maximum off Adil Rashid, the leg-spinner. Meanwhile, Jaiswal hit a first-ball six off Sikandar Raza in the fifth T20I against Zimbabwe in Harare last year.

Indeed, it was a special milestone for Samson because it’s never easy to hit a six on the first ball, especially against a bowler like Jofra Archer. Unfortunately, he couldn’t last long at the crease.

Meanwhile, Abhishek Sharma is batting magnificently and provided India a rapid start. He is nearing a record century and will shatter several records.

IND vs ENG
Rohit Sharma
Sanju Samson
Yashasvi Jaiswal

Virat Kohli

Massive Security Breach in Delhi, Three Fans Rush To Touch Virat Kohli’s Feet During Ranji Trophy Match

The Virat Kohli frenzy continued in Delhi.
February 1, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Rinku Singh hit a magnificent six off Saqib Mahmood on the fifth delivery of the sixth over during the 4th T20I in Pune.

Rinku Singh Pulls off an Amazing Helicopter Shot off a Short Ball [WATCH]

Saqib bowled a back-of-a-length delivery to Rinku Singh, who came into the position quickly and hooked it behind the square.
January 31, 2025
Darpan Jain
Saqib Mahmood removes Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson and Suryakumar Yadav in one over

3 In An Over: Sanju Samson, Tilak Varma & Suryakumar Yadav Depart In A Single Over To English Pacer

The incident happened in the second over of India's innings.
January 31, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

WATCH: Virat Kohli’s Off-Stump Goes for a Walk As Himanshu Sangwan Cleans Him Up for 6 in the Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy Game

January 31, 2025
Sagar Paul
The chaos unfolded in the middle during the end moments of the second day of the first Test between Sri Lanka and Australia in Galle.

Bails Don’t Budge As Angelo Mathews Is Miraculously Saved, but Travis Head Pulls Off Unreal Catch Soon After [WATCH]

The Aussies couldn’t believe their luck as the ball had hit the stumps at a fair magnitude, but such cases have happened often in cricket lately.
January 30, 2025
Darpan Jain
Discarded Mumbai Indians player Dewald Brevis

Discarded Mumbai Indians Player Stuns With Physics-Defying One-Handed Catch in SA20 2025 [WATCH]

He made his old franchise proud.
January 30, 2025
Chandra Moulee Das
