Himanshu Sangwan went to Delhi’s dressing room with the same ball, where Virat Kohli seemed impressed with the bowler.
News
February 2, 2025

‘It Was Fun’ – Virat Kohli’s Unexpected Response to Himanshu Sangwan While Signing the Ball That Dismissed Him

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Following the match’s conclusion, Himanshu went to Delhi’s dressing room with the same ball, where Kohli seemed impressed with the bowler.

Himanshu Sangwan went to Delhi’s dressing room with the same ball, where Virat Kohli seemed impressed with the bowler.

Himanshu Sangwan has been in the limelight since knocking over Virat Kohli’s stumps during Delhi’s fixture against Railways in the Ranji Trophy 2024/25. He bowled a slightly fuller-length delivery, to which Kohli stepped out and looked for an expansive drive.

However, the ball kept going with the angle and between the bat and pad to crash on the stumps, leaving the legendary batter befuddled. It was also the biggest wicket of Himanshu’s career.

Following the match’s conclusion, Himanshu went to Delhi’s dressing room with the same ball, where Kohli seemed impressed with the bowler. According to Dainik Jagran, Kohli gave an autograph on the same ball and wished him well for the future.

“Is this the same ball with which you got me out?” On hearing yes, he added, “It was a great ball, it was fun. I have heard about you. You are a good bowler, best wishes for the future.”

Himanshu Sangwan suffers online trolling after dismissing Virat Kohli

Given Virat Kohli’s huge fanbase, the expectations were high for him when he returned to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years, and fans came in numbers just to get a glimpse of their favourite cricketer. However, his return was rather tepid, as Kohli could only score six runs in 15 deliveries, including a solitary boundary, before getting out to a good ball.

While this was the biggest moment of Himanshu Sangwan’s career, Kohli fans showed no mercy and trolled him heavily on social media. He kept his comments section off and made his Instagram account private, but it’s hard to escape on social media.

In fact, most Kohli fans used derogatory remarks on other Instagram accounts with the same name, and the account owners had to clarify they were not the right ones. It was a massive wicket for Himanshu, and the appreciation from the batter might boost his confidence.

He took four wickets for 55 runs in 25.4 overs in the innings, including Virat Kohli’s wicket, against Delhi. Unfortunately, his spell ended in vain as Railways lost the contest by an innings and 19 runs margin.

