News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
Kohli had an anti-climatic return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years as he scored just six runs in the lone innings that he batted.
Ranji Trophy
Last updated: February 1, 2025

Delhi Coach Sarandeep Singh Reveals What Virat Kohli Said In The Dressing Room To Teammates

Anuj Nitin Prabhu
Anuj Nitin Prabhu

Kohli had an anti-climatic return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years as he scored just six runs in the lone innings that he batted.

Kohli had an anti-climatic return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years as he scored just six runs in the lone innings that he batted.

Delhi’s coach Sarandeep Singh shed light on the advice that star Indian batter Virat Kohli gave to the players in the dressing room during the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 encounter between Delhi and Railways.

Kohli had an anti-climactic return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years as he scored just six runs in the lone innings that he batted. However, the Delhi team as a whole punched above their weight and took a 133-run lead over Railways in the first innings. Railways were bundled out for just 114 in their second essay, handing Delhi an innings victory.

Sarandeep Singh shed light on how Virat Kohli explained the need to be disciplined both on and off the field. He also spoke about how maintaining discipline off the field will lead to strong performances on the field.

“Virat kept speaking to the boys before as well as during the match. In the dressing room, he spoke to every batter. He said that it is crucial to maintain discipline not just on but off the ground as well. If we live a disciplined life off the ground, only then a disciplined performance comes out on the ground as well, which we have seen with Virat,” Sarandeep Singh said replying to a query from Sports Now.

Also Read:

Sarandeep Singh on his conversations with Virat Kohli

Sarandeep Singh also narrated what kind of conversations were happening between him and Virat Kohli. The Delhi coach and former Indian cricketer spoke about the need for Kohli to be in a mentally good headspace so that he could get back among the runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli scored just 190 runs in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy despite having scored a hundred in the Perth Test.

“We just speak about the mental part of the game. He just needs to be mentally positive, which he is. We spoke for hours about what is happening in international cricket and what he thinks about it. He just needs a good frame of mind. There is no problem with his technique or anything as such. There is a lot of mental pressure on you when you play at that level.”

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Delhi
Delhi vs Railways
Ranji Trophy
Sarandeep Singh
Virat Kohli

Latest news

Related posts

Virat Kohli Delhi vs Railways Ranji Trophy 2024-25

‘Leave Him Alone’ – Former CSK Player Asks To Not ‘Force’ Virat Kohli To Play Ranji Trophy

The former India batter felt that Kohli has been good enough for the highest level for a long time
February 1, 2025
Samarnath Soory
b sai sudharsan awaits NCA clearance to play Ranji Trophy for Tamil Nadu

Gujarat Titans Star Awaits NCA Clearance After Surgery Ahead Of Domestic Team’s Quarterfinal Match in Ranji Trophy 2024

The lefthander has been out of action since November last year
February 1, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Harsh Dubey Vidarbha player smashed Mohammed Siraj for 3 sixes in Ranji Trophy

Meet Harsh Dubey: The 22-Year-Old Spin-Bowling All-Rounder Who Smashed Mohammed Siraj For 3 Sixes In The Ranji Trophy

The youngster has an impressive resume and skills that impressed spin legend Ravichandran Ashwin
January 31, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Mohammed Siraj Hyderabad Ranji Trophy 2024-25

Omitted From Champions Trophy 2025 Squad, Mohammed Siraj Toils For Hyderabad in Ranji Trophy

January 30, 2025
Samarnath Soory
KL Rahul scores 26 on his return to Ranji Trophy with Karnataka

KL Rahul Falls Cheaply on Ranji Trophy Return; New CSK Recruit Claims His Wicket

Rahul stayed at the crease for 56 minutes and forged a 54-run partnership with Mayank Agarawal
January 30, 2025
Samarnath Soory
Ranji Trophy champions mumbai

Hat-Trick Inside 4 overs: After Batting Heroics, Discarded India Star Makes Strong Case For England Tour With Sizzling Opening Spell

January 30, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy