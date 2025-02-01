Delhi Coach Sarandeep Singh Reveals What Virat Kohli Said In The Dressing Room To Teammates

Kohli had an anti-climatic return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years as he scored just six runs in the lone innings that he batted.

Delhi’s coach Sarandeep Singh shed light on the advice that star Indian batter Virat Kohli gave to the players in the dressing room during the Ranji Trophy 2024/25 encounter between Delhi and Railways.

Kohli had an anti-climactic return to the Ranji Trophy after 12 years as he scored just six runs in the lone innings that he batted. However, the Delhi team as a whole punched above their weight and took a 133-run lead over Railways in the first innings. Railways were bundled out for just 114 in their second essay, handing Delhi an innings victory.

Sarandeep Singh shed light on how Virat Kohli explained the need to be disciplined both on and off the field. He also spoke about how maintaining discipline off the field will lead to strong performances on the field.

Sarandeep Singh on his conversations with Virat Kohli

Sarandeep Singh also narrated what kind of conversations were happening between him and Virat Kohli. The Delhi coach and former Indian cricketer spoke about the need for Kohli to be in a mentally good headspace so that he could get back among the runs in international cricket. Virat Kohli scored just 190 runs in the recently concluded Border Gavaskar Trophy despite having scored a hundred in the Perth Test.

“We just speak about the mental part of the game. He just needs to be mentally positive, which he is. We spoke for hours about what is happening in international cricket and what he thinks about it. He just needs a good frame of mind. There is no problem with his technique or anything as such. There is a lot of mental pressure on you when you play at that level.”

