Ravindra Jadeja
News
Last updated: February 1, 2025

Why Didn’t Ravindra Jadeja Bowl And Field During Saurashtra’s Innings Win Over Assam in Ranji Trophy 2024-25?

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

It sparked discussions over Jadeja's fitness ahead of the Champions Trophy 2025.

Ravindra Jadeja

Veteran India all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was spotted not bowling or fielding during Saurashtra’s recent win against Assam in the final round of league games in the ongoing Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

This subsequently sparked discussions over Jadeja’s fitness, especially with a major tournament like the Champions Trophy 2025 lined up next. Even his fielding duties were replaced by Vishvarajsinh Jadeja.

However, it is now understood that the senior India star was rested for precautionary reasons as the left-arm spinner is an integral member of the upcoming three-match IND vs ENG ODI series and the following ICC event.

A Saurashtra team member was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.“He was not injured. We had just rested him on the field as a precautionary measure as he will part of India’s Champions Trophy squad”.

ALSO READ:

Ravindra Jadeja has looked in sublime form

Jadeja made a strong comeback to domestic cricket, playing a key role in Saurashtra’s previous win over Delhi. He showcased his brilliance by taking 12 wickets, including an impressive seven-wicket haul.

In the process, the 36-year-old had become the fourth Saurashtra bowler to record 200 wickets in the Ranji Trophy, while also breaching the 550 First-Class wickets mark.

In the game against Assam, the veteran India all-rounder was however a silent participant. It was a crucial tie as Saurashtra needed to win with a bonus point to make it to the quarters.

Nevertheless, during Saurashtra’s first innings, the triple Ranji Trophy centurion came in at No. 9 and contributed 19 runs from 28 balls, helping his team amass a formidable total of 474.

The massive first innings total eventually helped Saurashtra win by an inning and 144 runs and they picked up the bonus point to claim the top position in the group.

Champions Trophy 2025
Ranji Trophy 2024-25
Ravindra Jadeja

