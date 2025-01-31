REVEALED! Virat Kohli’s Earnings for Playing the Ranji Trophy Match for Delhi

Kohli had a disappointing return to domestic cricket.

Premier India batter and former skipper Virat Kohli made a return to domestic cricket after 12 years in the ongoing Delhi vs Railways clash in the Ranji Trophy 2024-25.

While Kohli’s participation is more about honing his skills after poor returns in international cricket, let’s take a look at how much he will be earning by featuring in the match.

How much Virat Kohli earn from playing in the Delhi vs Railways game?

Notably, BCCI has stipulated guidelines and classifications demarcating the different pay scales for first-class cricket. Kohli falls in the top category where cricketers who have played more than 40 FC games are entitled to a daily earning of 60k per day.

The dynamic right-hander, who is currently playing his 24th Ranji Trophy match, has featured in over 150 FC games, implying that Kohli will earn a total amount of INR 2,40,000 if the Delhi vs Railways contest lasts its whole duration.

ALSO READ:

Kohli falls cheaply on domestic cricket return

While fans flocked to the Arun Jaitley stadium to watch the iconic batter, they were left disappointed as Kohli’s stay at the crease was extremely short. The 36-year-old could last for just 15 balls managing six runs, before getting clean bowled by Himanshu Sangwan.

On the fourth ball of the 28th over of Delhi’s first innings, Sangwan got the ball to move sharply as it hit Kohli’s off-stump, leaving the Delhi crowd stunned.

Kohli found it difficult to settle at the crease from the start of his innings and appeared uneasy throughout. This was not surprising, considering his recent struggles in red-ball cricket. He may have an opportunity to redeem himself in the second innings, where he will need to script a turnaround or else the pressure on him could further intensify.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.