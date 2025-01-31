Australia Star Ruled Out Of Champions Trophy 2025 With Back Injury

Australia’s star allrounder Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out next month’s Champions Trophy 2025, Cricket Australia has confirmed.

There were earlier reports that Marsh featured only in one Big Bash League match due to stress fractures in his back, but CA said that he is undergoing rehabilitation.

“Mitchell Marsh has been ruled out of the upcoming ICC Men’s Champion’s Trophy with ongoing lower back pain and dysfunction,” CA said in a statement. 🚨 Mitch Marsh has been ruled out of the ICC Champions Trophy with a back issue



More: https://t.co/tRDaUSHYrX pic.twitter.com/ozuXcLYctT — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) January 31, 2025 “The National Selection Panel and Australian men’s medical team ruled Marsh out of the tournament with the injury which has not responded sufficiently to rehabilitation. His lower back pain flared in recent weeks leading the NSP to make the longer term decision for Marsh to complete a more extended period of rehabilitation,” the statement added.

Marsh had last played for Australia in the Border Gavaskar Trophy, where he scored only 73 runs from seven innings and claimed three wickets from six innings.

Suspense over Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood’s fitness

Australia are hoping regular skipper Pat Cummins could recover from his ankle injury to be ready for the Champions Trophy in Pakistan and Marsh’s latest injury is a big blow.

“Marsh will now undergo a period of further rest and rehabilitation as part of his return to play plan. The NSP will meet to decide on a replacement for Marsh in due course,” the statement said.

The deadline for the final squads for the Champions Trophy is February 12.

Also Read:

Marsh’s replacement is a tricky prospect for Australia ahead of the showpiece event. Young fast-bowling allrounder Cameron Green underwent surgery for a back injury and will be out of action until June. Nathan Ellis, who is already named in Australia’s preliminary squad can bat but is not the top-order material like Marsh.

Matthew Short is a good replacement in the batting lineup for the Aussies while Aaron Hardie is also a capable allrounder who can find a place in the playing XI in Marsh’s absence.

Australia also have to deal with the anxiety of top pacer Josh Hazelwood being fit by the time tournament starts. Hazlewood suffered an injury to his right calf during the Border Gavaskar Trophy earlier this month.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.