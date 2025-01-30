Discarded Mumbai Indians Player Stuns With Physics-Defying One-Handed Catch in SA20 2025 [WATCH]

He made his old franchise proud.

Proteas youngster Dewald Brevis, who played for Mumbai Indians (MI) from 2022-2024, made his old franchise proud by taking a sensational physics-defying catch in the ongoing SA20 2025.

The incident happened during a match between MI Cape Town (MICT) and Sunrisers Eastern Cape (SEC).

Popularly known as Baby AB for his resemblance in his playing style to the Proteas great, Brevis pulled off a full-stretch dive to grab a one-handed stunner at the boundary line to dismiss SEC batter Tom Abell.

The incident took place during the fourth over of the first innings when Bosch delivered a short-length ball to the England international. The SEC batter attempted a pull shot, aiming to clear the deep square-leg boundary but mistimed his stroke.

Positioned well inside the boundary, Brevis initially misjudged the ball’s trajectory. What seemed like a potential boundary turned into a stunning moment as the Proteas star leapt into the air, stretched out his right hand and secured the ball in his grasp.

The crowd was left in awe of his incredible reflexes, while Abell, visibly stunned, walked back to the pavilion after managing to score just one run.

Watch the video of the catch below.

Dewald Brevis responds to IPL 2025 snub in style

After being picked by MI for INR 3 crores in the IPL 2022 auction, the five-time IPL winners eventually decided to let go of the 21-year-old South African ahead of the IPL 2025 auction.

In his two seasons in the IPL (2022, 2024), Brevis had managed mediocre stats – 230 runs at an average of 23 and a strike rate of 133.72.

Subsequently, he went unsold at the IPL 2025 auction in last November. However, Brevis responded to the snub by displaying some scintillating power-hitting in the SA20 2025 and making a strong case for himself in the future.

During MICT’s SA20 2025 opener against the same opponents, Brevis slammed a fiery 57 off 29 balls, reminding the cricketing world of his capabilities.

He currently ranks as the fourth-highest six-hitter in this edition of the tournament with 11 maximums to his name.

