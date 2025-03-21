News
Mohammed Siraj replies to Rohit Sharma's claim about wickets with odl ball
news
Last updated: March 21, 2025

‘Among The World’s 10 Fastest Bowlers’ – Mohammed Siraj Responds to Rohit Sharma’s Comments, Makes Bold Claim After Missing Champions Trophy 2025 Squad

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

Rohit Sharma had mentioned Siraj's ability to pick wickets with the old ball for his Champions Trophy snub

Mohammed Siraj replies to Rohit Sharma's claim about wickets with odl ball

Mohammed Siraj has been among the most regular senior members in the Indian team across all formats. The pacer has played 21 Tests, 28 ODIs and eight T20Is since 2023 and has claimed a combined total of 104 wickets.

However, a torrid Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 where he claimed 20 wickets from 10 innings and specifically failing to step up in the final Test in Sydney in Jasprit Bumrah’s absence saw him axed from the next major tournament.

The Hyderabadi pacer wasn’t named in the Champions Trophy 2025 preliminary squad while Delhi fast bowler Harshit Rana was picked ahead of him in place of injured Bumrah. Siraj, who had played a great supporting role to Mohammed Shami and Bumrah over the last few years, was demoted to the stand-by list.

Siraj Replies To Rohit’s ‘Old-Ball’ Claims

When asked about Siraj’s snub, Indian captain Rohit Sharma had picked out a specific detail.

“Siraj’s effectiveness comes down a little bit if he’s not going to take the new ball. We discussed it at length and we are only taking three seamers there (CT) because we wanted all the all-rounders with us,” Rohit had said at the press conference for squad announcement.

ALSO READ:

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, Siraj didn’t hide his disappointment as he replied to Rohit with a self-assessment.

“I have taken the most wickets with the old ball in the past year among the world’s ten fastest bowlers. My economy rate is also low. The numbers speak for themselves. I have performed well with both the new and old ball,” Siraj said at a press conference.

Siraj Targets IPL 2025 Title, England Tests

Siraj, who was released by Royal Challengers Bengaluru after eight seasons, will be appearing for IPL 2022 champions Gujarat Titans in the new season. The 31-year-old said the unexpected break has helped him work his fitness and other aspects of his bowling.

“I have been playing for some years now, and usually, we don’t get that much rest. But now that I have got some time off, I have worked on my fitness and bowling skills. I have worked really hard with how to bowl with new and old balls, and I wanted to work on my slower balls and yorkers. This time I really used to work on those areas, and let’s how things pan out for me in this IPL,” Siraj said.

Siraj said that he is aiming to be back in the Indian side for the five-match Test series of England beginning in June and also the Asia Cup 2025 in September.

“Yeah as a player, it remains in the back of your mind that there is a tour of England and the Asia Cup but I don’t really seriously think about it, as my focus is on IPL and doing well for Gujarat Titans and helping them win another IPL title,” he said.

Champions Trophy 2025
Gujarat Giants
IPL 2025
Mohammed Siraj
Rohit Sharma

beth mooney georgia voll new zealand women vs australia women

Beth Mooney, Georgia Voll Script Record as New Zealand Women vs Australia Women Turns into One-Sided Affair

10:21 am
CX Staff Writer
Usman Khawaja has hit back at Queensland Cricket after accusations about him deliberately missing the last Sheffield Shield game.

Emotional Usman Khawaja Hits Back at Queensland for ‘Pick and Choose Mentality’ Accusations

Usman Khawaja also stated that he had a fitness test with Queensland physio Stephen Timms on his hamstring before the Tasmania game, where he could only run at 70%.
9:47 am
Darpan Jain
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have suffered a massive blow ahead of IPL 2025 as their leading pacer, Mohsin Khan is ruled out due to an injury.

Big Blow for LSG as Mohsin Khan Ruled Out of IPL 2025, Snubbed at the Auction, Former CSK Player Set To Lead Pace Attack

Mohsin picked an ACL injury, which didn’t allow him to play any cricket in the last three months, and when he resumed bowling in the LSG nets, he had a calf strain.
8:56 am
Darpan Jain
BCCI Eliminates Subjective Element in Wide-Ball Decisions With THIS Solution for IPL 2025

BCCI Eliminates Subjective Element in Wide-Ball Decisions With THIS Solution for IPL 2025

The decision was taken in an all IPL captains' meet in Mumbai.
12:49 am
Chandra Moulee Das
Moeen Ali impact player KKR vs RCB IPL 2025

3 Impact Player Options for Kolkata Knight Riders in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 Opener Ft. Moeen Ali

11:34 pm
Vishnu PN
‘Fans Maybe Disappointed’: AB De Villiers Makes BOLD Prediction for His Top 4 Teams for IPL 2025 Playoffs

‘Fans Maybe Disappointed’: AB De Villiers Makes BOLD Prediction for His Top 4 Teams for IPL 2025 Playoffs

The 41-year-old omitted one of the strongest teams in IPL.
10:47 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
