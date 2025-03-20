4 Gujarat Titans Players Whose Form Could Determine IPL 2025 Playoff Chances for GT

Gujarat Titans (GT) will need their top stars at their A game in IPL 2025 after an eighth-place finish last year.

Gujarat Titans (GT) began their Indian Premier League (IPL) journey with a title in their first season. They backed it up with another appearance in the final in 2023, where they lost by a narrow margin. The previous season was disappointing for them, finishing eighth with only five wins. The Shubman Gill-led Titans will be eager to get back in the top four of the league.

GT will be a new-look side following an IPL 2025 mega auction. They retained five players, including Rashid Khan and Shubman Gill. They added some good players to their roster such as Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, and Kagiso Rabada. From their 25-member squad, we pick four players who will be the most vital for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

Shubman Gill

The Gujarat Titans captain did not have a great season last year. Shubman Gill managed to score 426 runs at an average of 39 and strike rate of 147, including one century and two half centuries. While these numbers aren’t bad, they are not up to his standards.

Gill had an outrageous campaign in IPL 2023, amassing 890 runs at 59 average and 158 strike rate. He had smashed three hundreds and four fifties in that season. His record at their home ground is also magnificent. GT will be expecting at least a 550-run season from their main man.

Rashid Khan

Rashid Khan has been the best T20 spinner in the world in the last seven years. He had a pretty poor season last year by his standards. Rashid picked only 10 wickets in 12 games at a high economy of 8.48. It was one of the biggest reasons for their poor campaign and he will be desperate to return to his best in IPL 2025.

The Afghan superstar has a legacy in the league, having claimed 149 wickets at 6.82 rpo. In January, Rashid led MI Cape Town to a title in the SA20, where he snared 12 scalps in 10 innings at an economy of seven.

Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler is set to don the Gujarat Titans jersey after spending the previous seven seasons at Rajasthan Royals. He has been the best opening batter in the league in this period. Buttler has piled on over 3,000 runs in IPL since 2018, averaging 41.8 at a strike rate of 148.

However, Buttler has not been in a good phase, going through poor form and having to step down from England’s captaincy. GT spent INR 15.75 crore for his services and they would need him at his best in IPL 2025.

Mohammed Siraj

Mohammed Siraj will also join Gujarat Titans following a seven-year stint with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB). Coming from RCB, he might need some time to adjust to the new environment. He is a like-for-like replacement for Mohammed Shami in the GT line-up and the expectations will be high.

Siraj is amongst the finest operators of the new ball. The home venue of Titans, Ahmedabad offers good assistance for new-ball seamers. When he’s on song, Siraj can be very lethal with the ball but tends to be expensive as well. Titans’ other pace options – Kagiso Rabada and Prasidh Krishna are also prone to leaking runs. All of this makes Siraj’s form crucial for Gujarat Titans in IPL 2025.

