News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
indian-premier-league-ipl
Last updated: March 17, 2025

‘Don’t Consider Kagiso Rabada’: Former Indian Player Questions Gujarat Titans’ Bowling Strategies For IPL 2025

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

GT acquired the Proteas Kagiso Rabada for INR 10.75 crore during the IPL 2025 mega auction.

Former Indian batter Aakash Chopra questioned the bowling strategies of Gujarat Titans (GT) ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025. The former player reckoned that death bowling could be one of their troubles among several other loopholes. The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that South African pacer Kagiso Rabada, whom the Gujarat-based franchise acquired by spending INR 10.75 crore, could not be a formidable option in the death overs.

Moreover, he also ruled out potential options in the form of Gerald Coetzee, Prasidh Krishna, and Mohammed Siraj.

Akash Chopra On Kagiso Rabada

“Do they have established death bowlers? We don’t consider Kagiso Rabada an established death bowler. We feel he becomes slightly expensive there. Gerald Coetzee is the same story. He proves expensive at the death. Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj – all of them can be expensive at the death”, Chopra said on his YouTube channel.

Apart from GT’s death bowling concern, Chopra has pointed out another weak point of this side. According to him, their “untested” middle-order might pose a challenge in their aim to put a big total on the scoreboard. One of their top three batters, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler, and Sai Suarshan, has to stay in the middle for at least 15 overs to make it easy for their big hitters, feels Chopra.

“If the top is so good, they have a slightly inexperienced and untested middle order, where you will find Mahipal Lomror, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Glenn Phillips/Sherfane Rutherford, and you start thinking that they are not that explosive”, he stated.

Positives for Gujarat Titans

The commentator also discussed some strong areas where the team can maximise their chances. He picked Washington Sundar and former RCB player Mohammed Siraj, who could prove to be good inclusions for the team.

While talking about Sundar, he feels that the spinner is a bit “underrated”. He also acknowledged that the 25-year-old didn’t get to play any matches in India’s spin-dominated Champions Trophy 2025 triumph.

“Washington Sundar’s stock has gone so low. I don’t know why. He was there in the Champions Trophy recently, but didn’t play a single match. He is an ICC trophy winner but without playing a single match”, said Chopra.

ALSO READ:

The former batter also emphasised Sundar’s abilities despite going for a low price in the mega-auction. Gujarat bought him for INR 3.20 crore following his release from the SRH.

“Here also he has been sold cheap. So he is slightly underrated. People are not giving him that much importance but he is a decent player in my opinion. He might not be a very good finisher, but can bowl in the powerplay and bat at the start. So he could be that umbrella man kind of a player. It’s a massive opportunity for Washington Sundar”, he stated.

Furthermore, Aakash Chopra feels Mohammed Siraj, who was discarded from the Champions Trophy 2025 team, could use this IPL to make a comeback in India’s T20I squad.

“Mohammed Siraj, it’s a huge opportunity for Miyan Magic because he has been left out in white-ball cricket. He wasn’t there in the Champions Trophy squad. Why wasn’t he there? No one is taking his name for T20s. Bengaluru also let him go. Mohammed Siraj has a great opportunity to make it back to the Indian team on the back of a fantastic IPL”, he explained.

The 2022 IPL winners Gujarat Titans will start their campaign against Punjab Kings (PBKS) on March 25.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Aakash Chopra
GT
Gujarat Titans
IPL 2025
Kagiso Rabada

Related posts

'Waiting To Meet': Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer T Natarajan Wants To Pick the Brains of Mitchell Starc To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025

‘Waiting To Meet’: Out of Action Delhi Capitals Pacer Wants To Pick the Brains of THIS Teammate To Find Rhythm for IPL 2025

He will be making a comeback to competitive cricket after a long layoff.
4:33 pm
Chandra Moulee Das

Best Delhi Capitals Playing XI And Impact Players For IPL 2025: Does Vice-Captain Faf du Plessis Fit Into Plans?

Delhi Capitals couldn't nail the auction and have ended up with several problems for IPL 2025.
4:51 pm
Sandip Pawar
Delhi Capitals (DC) have announced former RCB captain, Faf du Plessis, as their vice-captain to Axar Patel for IPL 2025.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Announce Vice-Captain to Axar Patel for IPL 2025, Gives Hint About Playing XI Combination

DC could have used his leadership experience and appointed him their captain, but his age must have gone against him.
3:39 pm
Darpan Jain
Ignored in IPL 2025 Auction, Former Mumbai Indians Youngster Continues Red-Hot Streak To Push Case As Injury Replacement

‘Best Buy of the Auction’ – Former RCB Coach Praises Mumbai Indians for IPL 2025 Auction Brilliance

The all-rounder has been performing consistently in limited-overs cricket for his national side.
2:11 pm
Samarnath Soory
Punjab Kings Star Names PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2025, X-Factor Player Included As Opener

Punjab Kings Star Names PBKS Starting XI for IPL 2025, X-Factor Player Included As Opener

He has placed himself at number six.
1:59 pm
Sagar Paul
Delhi Capitals (DC) Munaf Patel will join the Seattle Orcas in Major League Cricket (MLC) as a bowling coach.

Delhi Capitals Coach Takes Up Coaching Role in Major League Cricket (MLC) in USA

Delhi Capitals (DC) recently appointed him in the same role ahead of IPL 2025.
1:48 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy