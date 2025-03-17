Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best Involved in War of Words in International Masters League Final [WATCH]

They both exchanged a few angry words in the middle.

The International Masters League 2025 ended on Sunday, with India Masters winning the trophy. Sachin Tendulkar led the team to victory as they defeated West Indies Masters by six wickets in the final match held in Raipur.

Even though India controlled most of the game, there was one tense moment on the field. Yuvraj Singh and Tino Best got into an argument during the match.

Heated Exchange Between Yuvraj and Best on the Field

The situation became tense when West Indies Masters captain Brian Lara had to step in and calm both players down. Ambati Rayudu was also seen asking Tino Best to relax. The issue started when Tino Best finished his over and wanted to leave the field due to an injury scare.

But Yuvraj pointed this out to the umpire, and Billy Bowden seemed to ask Best to stay on the field. This made Best angry, and he walked up to Yuvraj, who stood his ground. They both exchanged a few angry words in the middle.

India Masters Win by Six Wickets

In the match, India Masters comfortably chased down the target of 149 runs. Ambati Rayudu played a key role by scoring 74 runs, which helped India win the game by six wickets with nearly three overs left to play.

Earlier, West Indies Masters posted a total of 148 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in their 20 overs. Lendl Simmons scored 57 runs, while Dwayne Smith added 45 runs to the total. For India Masters, Vinay Kumar bowled well and took three wickets, while Shahbaz Nadeem picked up two. Sachin Tendulkar also contributed with the bat, scoring 25 runs from 18 balls, which included two fours and a six.

