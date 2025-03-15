News
Peter Siddle
watch
Last updated: March 16, 2025

40-Year-Old Aussie Veteran Slams Six Into Next Door Construction Site During Sheffield Shield Game [WATCH]

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory

The ball travelled so far from the pitch, there was no way to recover it.

Peter Siddle

Those who grew up watching Australian cricket from the late 2000s are well aware of Peter Siddle. A galloping run from the deep, fiery pace, and deadly swing were the Victorian’s trademark.

It enabled Siddle to claim 221 wickets from 67 Tests for Australia at an average of 30 in his career spanning 11 years. It’s been more than six years since Siddle hung up his boots in the international arena but he has been going strong even at 40 in Australia’s First-Class circuit.

Peter Siddle smashes a big six in Sheffield Shield

In the Sheffield Shield, Siddle has been putting in consistent performances with more than just his bowling prowess. In the ongoing Sheffield Shield clash between Victoria and Western Australia at the W.A.C.A Ground in Perth, Siddle smashed the ball so far, that it was impossible to fetch.

Batting in the first innings at No.10 for Victoria, Siddle got a ball from off-spinner Corey Rocchiccioli in the slot which he swung hard and connected. The ball struck the middle of the bat and cannoned off over long-on and into the construction site adjoining the Perth stadium.

Siddle made a useful 21 off 32 balls which involved that six and a boundary as Victoria reached a total of 197 in their first innings on the first day. After being reduced to 126/7, Victoria managed to hang on for two more hours thanks to useful contributions from lower-order batters Fergus O’Neil (26), Todd Murphy (25), and Siddle.

ALSO READ:

Rocchiccioli, who is on Australia’s senior team radar, with his impressive performances in domestic competitions, claimed 5-67 while Joel Paris got 3-37.

Still going strong in domestic cricket

Besides still being a key player in the red-ball cricket for Victoria, Siddle has been supremely consistent in the Big Bash League. In the recent 2024-25 season, the pacer played 10 matches for Melbourne Stars and claimed 12 wickets at an economy of 7.8 as they reached the playoffs.

Siddle’s career highlights came in the 2013-14 Ashes at home as he claimed 16 wickets from five Tests as Australia whitewashed England 5-0. However, he was comprehensively overshadowed by Mitchell Johnson who tormented the Three Lions with a whopping 37 wickets from 10 innings.

Australia
Peter Siddle
Sheffield Shield

