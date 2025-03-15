First Time in 16 Years; 0/2 in T20I Super Over As Bahrain Register Bizarre Record Against Hong Kong

This match marked the 33rd men’s T20I to be decided by a Super Over.

The first time a Super Over was used in a T20I game was back in 2008 during a game between West Indies and New Zealand in a bilateral series.

Now, 16 years later, Bahrain has managed to register a bizarre and unwanted record where they failed to score a single run in a Super Over in a clash against Hong Kong in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (March 14).

Match highlights

In a thrilling encounter that went down to the final ball and marked a rare moment in T20I history during the Malaysia Tri-Nation series, Hong Kong posted a modest total of 129 for seven after choosing to bat first. Bahrain, in response, began strongly with openers Fiaz Ahmed and Prashant Kurup quickly adding 30 runs in the first four overs. However, Hong Kong fought back by taking wickets at regular intervals, reducing Bahrain to 67 for five.

Captain Ahmer bin Nasir then spearheaded a late resurgence, bringing his team within 13 runs of victory heading into the final over. With the scores level on the penultimate ball, Nasir smashed a six off medium pacer Nasrulla Rana. But drama unfolded on the last delivery when Nasir was caught behind by Hong Kong captain Zeeshan Ali, resulting in a nail-biting tie.

What happened in the Super Over?

In the Super Over, Nasir was unable to score as Hong Kong’s experienced off-spinner, Ehsan Khan, dismissed both him and Sohail Ahmed in consecutive deliveries.

Hong Kong secured the victory on the third ball of the Super Over, with Babar Hayat delivering the winning shot. This match marked the 33rd men’s T20I to be decided by a Super Over. Notably, it was Bahrain’s first loss in a Super Over, having previously won twice in such situations. Bahrain shares the record among Associate Nations for participating in the most T20I Super Overs, tied with Qatar, the United States, and Kuwait.

