News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
First Time in 16 Years; 0/2 in T20I Super Over As Bahrain Register Bizarre Record Against Hong Kong
news
Last updated: March 15, 2025

First Time in 16 Years; 0/2 in T20I Super Over As Bahrain Register Bizarre Record Against Hong Kong

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

This match marked the 33rd men’s T20I to be decided by a Super Over.

First Time in 16 Years; 0/2 in T20I Super Over As Bahrain Register Bizarre Record Against Hong Kong

The first time a Super Over was used in a T20I game was back in 2008 during a game between West Indies and New Zealand in a bilateral series.

Now, 16 years later, Bahrain has managed to register a bizarre and unwanted record where they failed to score a single run in a Super Over in a clash against Hong Kong in Kuala Lumpur on Friday (March 14).

Match highlights

In a thrilling encounter that went down to the final ball and marked a rare moment in T20I history during the Malaysia Tri-Nation series, Hong Kong posted a modest total of 129 for seven after choosing to bat first. Bahrain, in response, began strongly with openers Fiaz Ahmed and Prashant Kurup quickly adding 30 runs in the first four overs. However, Hong Kong fought back by taking wickets at regular intervals, reducing Bahrain to 67 for five.

Captain Ahmer bin Nasir then spearheaded a late resurgence, bringing his team within 13 runs of victory heading into the final over. With the scores level on the penultimate ball, Nasir smashed a six off medium pacer Nasrulla Rana. But drama unfolded on the last delivery when Nasir was caught behind by Hong Kong captain Zeeshan Ali, resulting in a nail-biting tie.

ALSO READ:

What happened in the Super Over?

In the Super Over, Nasir was unable to score as Hong Kong’s experienced off-spinner, Ehsan Khan, dismissed both him and Sohail Ahmed in consecutive deliveries.

Hong Kong secured the victory on the third ball of the Super Over, with Babar Hayat delivering the winning shot. This match marked the 33rd men’s T20I to be decided by a Super Over. Notably, it was Bahrain’s first loss in a Super Over, having previously won twice in such situations. Bahrain shares the record among Associate Nations for participating in the most T20I Super Overs, tied with Qatar, the United States, and Kuwait.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube

Bahrain
Hong Kong
Malaysia Tri Nation T20I Series

Related posts

Discarded India Wicketkeeper to Play Club Cricket in England to Increase His Selection Chances Ahead of the Five-Match Test Series 

He has played seven Test matches for India.
3:13 pm
Sreejita Sen
While most slots are set for Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2025, the No.3 spot is still debatable.

Not Rajat Patidar or Devdutt Padikkal, Former Coach Makes X-Factor Star His No.3 in RCB Playing XI for IPL 2025

RCB have several options for the No.3 slot but must compromise in a few areas to find an ideal batter for this arduous job.
2:17 pm
Darpan Jain

Rajasthan Royals Skipper Sanju Samson Awaiting Clearance from NCA for Wicket-keeping in IPL 2025

He suffered from a right index finger injury last month.
1:50 pm
Sreejita Sen

Focus Not on Tests: India White-Ball Sensation Turns Down Test Cricket Prospects

He took nine wickets in just three games during the Champions Trophy 2025.
1:30 pm
Disha Asrani
Mumbai Indians MI IPL

Redemption Season at IPL 2025 for Mumbai Indians Star With Eyes on Bigger Prize

The star allounder didn't enjoy the last season in the IPL due to his team's dwindling form
1:08 pm
Samarnath Soory
Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will be relieved as Nitish Kumar Reddy has proved his fitness and will be available for IPL 2025.

Yo-Yo Score of 18.1: Star India Player Set To Join SRH for IPL 2025 After Clearance

Reddy sustained a side strain during the England T20I series, ruling him out of the rubber.
2:26 pm
Darpan Jain
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy