news
Last updated: March 15, 2025

Discarded India Wicketkeeper to Play Club Cricket in England to Increase His Selection Chances Ahead of the Five-Match Test Series 

Sreejita Sen
Sreejita Sen

He has played seven Test matches for India.

India wicketkeeper-batter KS Bharat is set to play for the London-based Dulwich Cricket Club in the 2025 Surrey Championship. Bharat made his Test debut in February 2023 in the absence of Rishabh Pant.

The former Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) player, who scored 191 runs in seven matches, went unsold in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction. Alongside him, former Chennai Super Kings (CSK) player Shardul Thakur has also signed for Essex to make a bid for his Test comeback ahead of the five-match Test series in England.

Notably, Karun Nair and Yuzvendra Chahal will play for Northamptonshire after the IPL. Following a successful Ranji Trophy campaign, Nair joined the Delhi Capitals (DC), while spinner Chahal will don the red and gold jersey for the Punjab Kings (PBKS) this season.

ALSO READ:

KS Bharat Stats in Domestic Matches

The 31-year-old has put up 10 centuries and 32 fifties in first-class cricket. In 2015, he made the headlines by becoming the first Indian wicketkeeper-batter to score a triple century in the Ranji Trophy. The keeper-batter has scored 5,686 runs in 169 innings at an average of 36.44 till now.

Srikar Bharat made his Test debut in a home series against Australia in 2023. He last donned the national whites against England in a home series in 2024. The Andhra Pradesh-born wicketkeeper-batter has scored 221 runs in 12 innings at an average of 20.09.

