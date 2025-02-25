Ben Stokes Makes an Unexpected Decision Ahead of the Test Series Against India

He is not a part of the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 for England.

England’s Test captain Ben Stokes has decided to shift his focus to red-ball cricket ahead of their home series against India in June 2025. The all-rounder missed the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025 after sustaining a hamstring injury during the third Test against New Zealand in December 2024. Previously, he missed the Tests at home against Sri Lanka and the opening Test on the Pakistan tour due to the same issue.

Furthermore, the English star has decided to not participate in The Hundred. As per the reports, he consulted with Andrew Flintoff, the men’s team’s head coach of the Northern Superchargers, before making the decision.

Why Ben Stokes is opting out

The 33-year-old made some tough decisions to skip England’s premier white-ball league due to an action-packed schedule. The tournament is set to begin on August 5, the next day after the fifth Test against India ends at Kennington Oval, London. However, this is also a protective measure to avoid any kind of injury before the Ashes 2025-26 in Australia, which will start on November 21 in Perth.

South Africa’s renowned finisher David Miller might replace him in the Superchargers’ squad.

Before Stokes, veteran all-rounder Moeen Ali and opener Alex Hales also elected to skip The Hundred this year. Ali is set to retire from England’s domestic cricket after the T20 Blast. Hales will not feature for Trent Rockets. He will represent the Knight Riders franchises in Major League Cricket (MLC) and the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) at that time.

