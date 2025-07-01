News
after-century-mumbai-indians-star-tilak-varma-slams-fifty-in-county-championship-to-push-for-a-india-test-spot
news

After Century, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fifty in County Championship To Push for a India Test Spot

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN
Last updated: July 1, 2025
2 min read

He had scored a hundred in Hampshire's previous match against Essex.

after-century-mumbai-indians-star-tilak-varma-slams-fifty-in-county-championship-to-push-for-a-india-test-spot

Tilak Varma continued his brilliant form in the County Championship Division One tournament as the Hampshire batter scored a half-century against Worcestershire in Southampton on Tuesday. In the previous match against Essex in June, Tilak Varma had scored a century on his County debut.

Tilak Varma makes case for Indian Test team

The 22-year-old scored 56 runs from 171 balls and his knock consisted of seven fours and one six. He came in to bat at No.4 with Hampshire’s score reading 47/2. Hampshire were further restricted to 74/4.

But Tilak Varma played a calm and composed knock to take Hampshire to 221. Apart from Tilak, Tom Prest too played a fighting knock of 48. The duo of Tilak Varma and Tom Prest forged 80 runs for the sixth wicket.


Tilak Varma’s knock comes at a time when the Indian Test team is undergoing a transition following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill took over as the new India Test captain and led the team in the first Test against England.

ALSO READ:

India, however, suffered a five-wicket loss to the hosts in the first Test in Leeds last week. Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut in that game, but managed to score just 30 runs after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings. Karun Nair, making a return to the Indian Test team, endured scores of 0 and 20 across both the innings.

Tilak Varma’s international career

Tilak Varma is yet to make his India Test debut, but he has represented the country in both limited-overs formats. He has played four ODIs, having scored 68 runs, including one fifty. The Hyderabad cricketer has represented India in 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs from 25 matches that includes three fifties and two centuries.

County Championship
County Championship 2025
Cricket
Hampshire
Tilak Varma
Worcestershire
Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

