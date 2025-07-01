After Century, Mumbai Indians Star Slams Fifty in County Championship To Push for a India Test Spot

He had scored a hundred in Hampshire's previous match against Essex.

Tilak Varma continued his brilliant form in the County Championship Division One tournament as the Hampshire batter scored a half-century against Worcestershire in Southampton on Tuesday. In the previous match against Essex in June, Tilak Varma had scored a century on his County debut.

Tilak Varma makes case for Indian Test team

The 22-year-old scored 56 runs from 171 balls and his knock consisted of seven fours and one six. He came in to bat at No.4 with Hampshire’s score reading 47/2. Hampshire were further restricted to 74/4.

All matches (33) Afghanistan National T20, 2025 Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 India tour of England, Test, 2025 Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 Major League Cricket, 2025 Sikkim T20 League, 2025 St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS 166/7 MPS 171/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS 176/8 PAL 82/10 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 MDS – PAL – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Afghanistan Afghanistan National T20, 2025 HS – MPS – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – Colombo Bangladesh tour of Sri Lanka, 2025 SL – BAN – Fixtures Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST 148/5 BSAS 100/8 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 119/6 BSAS 118/5 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR 82/10 SOST 116/6 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSAS 86/10 BMP 87/1 Fixtures Standings Result – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BMP 88/8 SOST 132/3 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 BSP – CCYMT – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 MAR – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – SOST – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 CCYMT – MAR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Sofia ECS Bulgaria T10, 2025 SOST – BSP – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – oneday – United Kingdom India Under 19 tour of England, 2025 ENGU19 – INDU19 – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – United Kingdom India Women tour of England, T20, 2025 ENG-W – IND-W – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – test – United Kingdom India tour of England, Test, 2025 ENG – IND – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW 186/7 MUR 129/10 Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NK 123/10 LLG 53/1 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 MUR – NK – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Magheramason Ireland Inter-Provincial T20 Trophy, 2025 NWW – LLG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 GUC – PCR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Kuwait City KCC T20 Challengers B League Edition 3, 2025 TBC – TBC – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 SFU – SOR – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Lauderhill Major League Cricket, 2025 TSKS – WAF – Fixtures Standings Result – t20 – India Sikkim T20 League, 2025 CAO 75/3 IRSCC 73/10 Fixtures Standings Toss – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 CBG – AMW – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 IYH – BMB – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 PTS – CBG – Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t10 – Gros Islet St.Lucia T10 Blast, 2025 WTS – AMW – Fixtures Standings Live – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 CSG 109/8 IDTT 202/5 Fixtures Standings Upcoming – t20 – Dindigul Tamil Nadu Premier League, 2025 DID – TGC – Fixtures Standings

But Tilak Varma played a calm and composed knock to take Hampshire to 221. Apart from Tilak, Tom Prest too played a fighting knock of 48. The duo of Tilak Varma and Tom Prest forged 80 runs for the sixth wicket.



Tilak Varma’s knock comes at a time when the Indian Test team is undergoing a transition following the retirements of Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli. Shubman Gill took over as the new India Test captain and led the team in the first Test against England.

ALSO READ:

India, however, suffered a five-wicket loss to the hosts in the first Test in Leeds last week. Sai Sudharsan made his Test debut in that game, but managed to score just 30 runs after being dismissed for a duck in the first innings. Karun Nair, making a return to the Indian Test team, endured scores of 0 and 20 across both the innings.

Tilak Varma’s international career

Tilak Varma is yet to make his India Test debut, but he has represented the country in both limited-overs formats. He has played four ODIs, having scored 68 runs, including one fifty. The Hyderabad cricketer has represented India in 25 T20Is, scoring 749 runs from 25 matches that includes three fifties and two centuries.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.