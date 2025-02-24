He was unable to participate in England's training session earlier today.

After suffering a heartbreaking loss against Australia in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener where the Kangaroos scripted the record of the highest-ever successful chase in an ICC event, England has suffered another setback.

Ahead of their must-win clash against Afghanistan on February 26, the Three Lions will now miss the services of a key pacer for the decisive match.

England’s Brydon Carse is set to be ruled out of the ICC event due to a toe injury.

Carse was unable to participate in England’s training session earlier today (February 24) due to a persistent left toe injury that has required managing throughout his career. Although he played against Australia, his discomfort was evident both on the field and in his performance. He ended the match as the most costly bowler, recording an economy rate of 9.85 as Australia successfully chased down a target of 352 with 15 balls remaining.

ALSO READ:

Who will replace Brydon Carse in the Playing XI?

The issue with the toe began as a blister during the recent white-ball series in India, which required stitches and saw Carse miss the final two ODIs. It is now believed to have got worse and may require further treatment.

Speaking on the Carse’s recent development, Joe Root said, “We will have to wait and see. There is still a good way out from the game, to find exactly what is up with Carsey. We will see how things pan out over the next few days.”

Carse’s potential unavailability could pave the way for Jamie Overton to rejoin the playing XI. Overton, who was bought by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) during the IPL 2025 auction for INR 1.5 crores, brings a similar skill set as a bowling all-rounder.

Additionally, England’s 15-man squad includes other seam-bowling options such as Saqib Mahmood and Gus Atkinson, providing further depth in the pace department.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.