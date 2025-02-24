News
India ODI team vs pakistan
news
Last updated: February 24, 2025

Former India Batting Coach Says This Player Will Carry India’s Batting In Future

Samarnath Soory
Samarnath Soory
India ODI team vs pakistan

Former India allrounder Sanjay Bangar felt that Shubman Gill will shoulder the responsibility of being India’s top batter soon in the future, while former opener Navjot Singh Sidhu felt that Gill have grown as a player from Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma’s shadow.

Gill is enjoying a superb run of form in ODI cricket having registered scores of 87, 60, 112, 101 not out and 46 in his last five ODIs, often anchoring the innings for India. 

Shubman Gill – The future leader

Bangar, who had worked with Gill previously as India’s batting coach, felt the 25-year-old is the future leader of India’s batting unit.

“Clearly, he’s the guy who is going to shoulder the responsibility of the Indian team going forward in years to come,” Bangar said on the analysis show for JioHotstar.

Gill fell short of a fifth consecutive 50-plus score against arch rivals Pakistan on Sunday as he was dismissed by an unplayable delivery by legspinner Abrar Ahmed. Prior to that, the Indian vice-captain played some cracking shots through the covers and also an elegant straight drive off Shaheen Afridi that drew comparison with legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Bangar heaped praise of Gill for his shot selection and the confidence he has exuded in recent games.

“The straight drive and the on-drive are the shots wherein you cannot actually hit the ball really hard. But here, he was hitting the ball so hard that despite the mid-off and the mid-on fielder being on that 30-yard circle, the ball was going and hitting them. That’s the kind of timing he possesses,” Bangar said while talking about Gill’s shot against Afridi.

Outgrowing the shadow of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

Having played 52 ODIs, Gill has already scored 2,734 at an average of 62 and include eight hundreds and 15 half centuries. His ability to pace his innings according to the situation has also helped his opening partner Rohit Sharma to be aggressive in the powerplay. Also, him playing the long innings has helped India’s top order when the likes of Rohit and Virat were struggling to score runs. 

Former India opener Navjot Singh Sidhu compared Rohit and Kohli as Banyan trees and said that Gill has outgrown the shadow cast by the duo.

“Nothing grows under a banyan tree and the banyan tree of Indian cricket is basically Rohit Sharma and with him, Virat Kohli. This man has emerged from the shadows of that banyan tree and has come of age,” Sidhu said.

