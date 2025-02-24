News
Shikhar Dhawan gives best fielder award to Axar Patel
watch
Last updated: February 24, 2025

Shikhar Dhawan Invited to Indian Dressing Room; Gives Out ‘Best Fielder’ Award to THIS Star After Pakistan Win [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

The video was posted by the Indian cricket team on their social media channels.

Shikhar Dhawan gives best fielder award to Axar Patel

The Indian team put up an emphatic display against Pakistan last night to outclass the hosts and defending champions comfortably in the high-octane Champions Trophy 2025 clash.

In the aftermath of the win, India’s 2013 Champions Trophy hero Shikhar Dhawan was invited to the dressing room. While it’s mostly T Dilip, India’s fielding coach who confers the ‘best fielder’ award, this time the honour was bestowed upon Dhawan.

In a video posted by the Indian cricket team on their social media channels, the former India opener named all-rounder Axar Patel as the winner.

Axar had been brilliant in the field against Pakistan, especially with the direct hit that helped India pick up Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq’s wicket.

Check the video below.

Axar Patel beat the likes of Ravindra Jadeja, Shreyas Iyer

India’s fielding coach revealed that Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, and Shreyas Iyer are the top contenders for the best fielder award following their standout performances against arch-rivals Pakistan.

However, in the end, it was Axar who took the top honours from Dhawan.

Speaking on the occasion, Dhawan said, “Thank you for inviting me over here to give the medal to the special player who created the magic moment as we always talk about Axar Patel”.

Previously, KL Rahul secured the medal for his exceptional efforts during India’s commanding victory over Bangladesh in their opening match of the Champions Trophy 2025. The Men in Blue are now set to take on New Zealand in their final league match on February 2 (Sunday).

