Former Pakistan Captain Compares Team’s Struggles to a Hilarious Joke
news
Last updated: February 24, 2025

‘Tu Bahut Gareeb Ho Jayega, Fir Tujhe Aadat Ho Jayegi’: Former Pakistan Captain Compares Team’s Struggles to a Hilarious Joke

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

He used a humorous joke to describe the current state of Pakistan cricket.

Former Pakistan Captain Compares Team’s Struggles to a Hilarious Joke

Former Pakistan captain Wasim Akram was upset when the team got thrashed by India in Dubai without making any serious fight.

With Pakistan’s hopes in the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 now depending on other teams’ performances, Akram captured the frustration of fans with a humorous joke that had fellow panelists Ajay Jadeja, Nikhil Chopra, and Waqar Younis laughing.

A Joke That Reflects Pakistan’s Struggles

While speaking on the post-match show on Pakistan Sports Central’s YouTube channel, Wasim Akram used a humorous joke to describe the current state of Pakistan cricket.

He told a story of a man who goes to an astrologer to inquire about his future. The astrologer examines his hand and informs him that he is poor, he will become poorer, and in the end, he will get used to it. Akram then drew a parallel with Pakistan cricket, suggesting that fans have grown used to the team’s woes and disappointing performances over the years.

“Ek aadmi najoomi ke paas jaata hai. Apna hath dikhata hai ke apne future ke baare me puchta hai. Najoomi hath dekhtar kehta hai ki tu gareeb hai, tu aur gareeb ho jayega, tu bahut gareeb ho jayega. Fir tujhe aadat ho jayegi. Hum sabko bhi aadat ho gayi hai, (A person goes to Nujumi (astrologer). Shows his hand and asks about his future. Nujumi looks at his hand and says that you are poor, you will become poorer, you will become very poor. Then you will get used to it.), ” said Wasim Akram.

Concerning Bowling Stats for Pakistan

The former left arm pacer highlighted how poorly Pakistan’s bowlers have performed in their last five ODIs. He compared their performance with other teams and pointed out some concerning stats.

Pakistan’s bowlers have taken only 24 wickets in five matches. Their bowling average stands at 60 runs per wicket. He also mentioned a surprising fact. Among 14 teams, including associate nations like Oman and the USA, Pakistan’s bowling average is the second worst.

“Pakistani bowlers have taken 24 wickets in five matches at an average of 60. 60 runs per wicket and the surprising statistic is that Pakistan’s bowling average is the second worst among 14 teams including Oman and USA,” he added.

Champions Trophy 2025
CT 2025
Pakistan Cricket
Wasim Akram

