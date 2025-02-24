News
Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025
Last updated: February 24, 2025

Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025?

Sagar Paul
Sagar Paul

India is scheduled to play New Zealand on February 2 at the Dubai International Stadium.

Will Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami Play Against New Zealand in Champions Trophy 2025

India secured a comfortable win against Pakistan in their second match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. However, during the early stages of Pakistan’s innings, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami were seen on the bench, raising concerns about possible injuries.

Shami seemed to be suffering from an ankle problem during the fifth over and departed from the field for a while. He bowled eight overs, giving away 43 runs without any wicket. Rohit, on the other hand, also seemed to have trouble with his hamstring while celebrating the wicket of Babar Azam and also spent some time off the field.

When Shami and Rohit came back on the field, both of them seemed comfortable. Shami bowled at the end, and Rohit played in the second innings without any indication of discomfort. This suggests that their injuries were not that serious, and they should be available for the next game against New Zealand.

‘Think We Could Have Won Earlier’ – Shreyas Iyer Comments on India Win Over Pakistan in Champions trophy 2025, NRR Question Arises
Champions Trophy 2025 Group A Qualification Scenarios: Are India through to the Semi-Finals After Pakistan Victory?
Virat Kohli Sends ‘Relax’ Message to Dressing Room After Last Ball Hundred vs Pakistan [WATCH]

Mohammed Shami and Rohit Sharma Expected to Be Fit for Next Match

During the post match presentation Rohit Sharma provided an update on his injury. He said that it was okay at the moment. This indicates that there is no major concern about his fitness.

“It (hamstring) is okay at the moment,” Rohit said.

Shreyas Iyer also commented on the condition of Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami in the post-match conference. He said that, to his knowledge, both the players are fine and there is no concern regarding their injury. This implies that their problems during the game were not too severe, and they should be fit for the next match.

“As far as I know, both Rohit and Shami are fine. There is no injury concern to them,” Shreyas said.

India is scheduled to play New Zealand on February 2 at the Dubai International Stadium. With nearly a week’s gap between their game against Pakistan and their next encounter, Rohit Sharma and Mohammed Shami will have more than enough time to recover and are likely to be fit for the game.

