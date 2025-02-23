Champions Trophy 2025 Group A Qualification Scenarios: Are India through to the Semi-Finals After Pakistan Victory?

India made it two wins in two matches in the Champions Trophy after beating Pakistan

Team India secured their second straight win in the 2025 Champions Trophy after they defeated arch-rivals Pakistan by six wickets in Dubai on Sunday. The win means that India have now jumped to the top of the Group A standings with four points from two matches. New Zealand are in second place with two matches from one game and they take on Bangladesh in the other Group A match on Monday.

Pakistan won the toss and opted to bat first, but the Men in Green were all out for 228 in 49.4 overs. India rode on Virat Kohli’s unbeaten century and a half-century from Shreyas Iyer to script a six-wicket win with 7.3 overs to spare. On Thursday, India had defeated Bangladesh by six wickets in Dubai.

Champions Trophy 2025 Qualification Scenarios

Image credit: ICC website

The big question now is, are India through to the semi-finals of the 2025 Champions Trophy? The simple answer is, no. India are yet to qualify for the semi-finals despite winning two out of two games.

The Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios become only intense after India’s win. Should New Zealand beat Bangladesh on Monday, then both India and New Zealand will have four points. Which means that both India and New Zealand will qualify for the last-four.

ALSO READ:

Should Bangladesh beat New Zealand on Monday, New Zealand and Bangladesh will have two points each. India will still qualify for the semi-finals if they beat New Zealand in the final game next Sunday (March 2) because they will have six points in that case. Should India lose to New Zealand and Bangladesh beat New Zealand, then the Men in Blue will have to depend on Pakistan to beat Bangladesh. This is how unpredictable the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios for Group A will be.

If Bangladesh beat both New Zealand and Pakistan and India go down to New Zealand, each of India, Bangladesh and New Zealand will have four points each. As a result, the Net Run Rate (NRR) will come into effect as to determine who will qualify for the knockout stage. There’s still a lot at stake in Group A as far as the Champions Trophy 2025 qualification scenarios are concerned.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.