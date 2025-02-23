Rohit Sharma Begs Virat Kohli To Hit a Boundary; Former Skipper Obeys To Bring Up His Century and India Win [WATCH]

Kohli needed four runs for his century and India required two more to win

India skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to be urging Virat Kohli to hit a six while sitting in the dressing room during the Pakistan clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

With Kohli needing four runs for his century and India requiring two more to win, Rohit in his well-known jolly fashion signalled Virat to hit a maximum and the former skipper obeyed. Although he didn’t hit a six and instead ended up with a boundary, it was enough to bring up both landmarks as Kohli completed his unbeaten ton in 111 balls while India secured a win by six wickets and 45 balls left.

𝗞𝗢𝗛𝗟𝗜 𝗙𝗜𝗡𝗜𝗦𝗛𝗘𝗦 𝗢𝗙𝗙 𝗜𝗡 𝗦𝗧𝗬𝗟𝗘! 💯@imVkohli takes #TeamIndia over the line, bringing his first-ever hundred in the #ChampionsTrophy, his 51st in ODIs, and 82nd across formats. 🙌



Take a bow, KING! 👑#ChampionsTrophyOnJioStar 👉 #INDvPAK | LIVE NOW on Star… pic.twitter.com/pzUmDiAtyp — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) February 23, 2025

Speaking about the match, it was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli (100* of 111 balls), who returned to form after enduring a lean patch. His century will definitely shut the noise for now as India put one foot in the semi-final. Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) perfectly supported Kohli from the other end as India wrapped up their chase of 242 comfortably.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with a spell of 3/ 49 in 9 overs. Hardik Pandya picked up two scalps while Shami, Jadeja and Harshit Rana got one apiece.

For Pakistan, Saud Shakeel’s 62 and Mohammad Rizwan’s 46 were the only notable highlights.

With the loss, the defending champions are now on the brink of elimination. They will have to win their final match against Bangladesh and hope other results go their way to have an outside chance.

