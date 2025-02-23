News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Rohit Sharma Begs Virat Kohli To Hit a Boundary; Former Skipper Obeys To Bring Up His Century and India Win [WATCH]
watch
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Rohit Sharma Begs Virat Kohli To Hit a Boundary; Former Skipper Obeys To Bring Up His Century and India Win [WATCH]

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli needed four runs for his century and India required two more to win

Rohit Sharma Begs Virat Kohli To Hit a Boundary; Former Skipper Obeys To Bring Up His Century and India Win [WATCH]

India skipper Rohit Sharma seemed to be urging Virat Kohli to hit a six while sitting in the dressing room during the Pakistan clash in the ongoing Champions Trophy 2025.

With Kohli needing four runs for his century and India requiring two more to win, Rohit in his well-known jolly fashion signalled Virat to hit a maximum and the former skipper obeyed. Although he didn’t hit a six and instead ended up with a boundary, it was enough to bring up both landmarks as Kohli completed his unbeaten ton in 111 balls while India secured a win by six wickets and 45 balls left.

Check the video of the incident below.

Here’s Virat hitting the winning shot.

ALSO READ:

Pakistan undone by Virat Kohli’s masterclass, Kuldeep’s magic

Speaking about the match, it was a batting masterclass from Virat Kohli (100* of 111 balls), who returned to form after enduring a lean patch. His century will definitely shut the noise for now as India put one foot in the semi-final. Apart from Kohli, Shubman Gill (46 off 52) and Shreyas Iyer (56 off 67) perfectly supported Kohli from the other end as India wrapped up their chase of 242 comfortably.

Earlier, Kuldeep Yadav was the pick of the Indian bowlers, finishing with a spell of 3/ 49 in 9 overs. Hardik Pandya picked up two scalps while Shami, Jadeja and Harshit Rana got one apiece.

For Pakistan, Saud Shakeel’s 62 and Mohammad Rizwan’s 46 were the only notable highlights.

With the loss, the defending champions are now on the brink of elimination. They will have to win their final match against Bangladesh and hope other results go their way to have an outside chance.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Rohit Sharma
Virat Kohli

Related posts

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli Sends ‘Relax’ Message to Dressing Room After Last Ball Hundred vs Pakistan [WATCH]

10:49 pm
Vishnu PN
Abrar Ahmed and Shubman Gill

Abrar Ahmed Cleans Up Shubman Gill With Stunning Delivery In India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Abrar Ahmed prosuced a stunnin delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy.
9:18 pm
Vishnu PN
Rohit Sharma

Shaheen Afridi Brings Back Trauma of 2021 T20 World Cup After Dismissing Rohit Sharma With a Ripper in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Rohit departed after scoring 20 runs off 15 balls with the help of three fours and one six.
8:41 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma Punishes Naseem Shah With a VINTAGE Pull Shot vs Pakistan in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Rohit Sharma was at his absolute best in India's run chase against Pakistan.
7:46 pm
Vishnu PN

Shaheen Afridi Makes A Fool Of Himself; Takes Nonsensical Review After Kuldeep Yadav Plumbs Him [WATCH]

His bat missed the ball by a mile.
6:40 pm
Disha Asrani
Ravindra Jadeja

Jaddu Jaffa! Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Up Tayyab Tahir With a Stunner During Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Jadeja showed why he is still one of the best in the business
6:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy