Abrar Ahmed and Shubman Gill
watch
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Abrar Ahmed Cleans Up Shubman Gill With Stunning Delivery In India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Abrar Ahmed prosuced a stunnin delivery to dismiss Shubman Gill in Champions Trophy.

Abrar Ahmed and Shubman Gill

Abrar Ahmed was on top of his game during the Champions Trophy 2025 match between India and Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday. The spinner cleaned up Shubman Gill with an excellent delivery in the 17th over of India’s run-chase.

Abrar Ahmed’s carrom ball magic

The carrom ball from Abrar produced a sharp turn. Shubman looked to play the flick shot, but misread it as the ball hit the top of off-stump. Shubman was dismissed for 46 after having scored seven boundaries.

India are looking to chase down 242 and clinch what will be their second straight win of this ICC event, following their six-wicket win over Bangladesh on Thursday. At the time of writing this report, India were 124/2 after 24 overs, with Virat Kohli (45) and Shreyas Iyer (10) unbeaten. The Men in Blue lost skipper Rohit Sharma (20) in the fifth over.

ALSO READ:

Match Scenario

Gill and Virat Kohli forged a 69-run stand for the second wicket to set the platform for India. Once Gill was dismissed, Shreyas Iyer joined Virat Kohli in the middle. Gill came to the Champions Trophy on the back of an impressive display in the ODI series against England. He had finished as the top run-getter in that series (295 runs, two fifties, and one century). He followed that up with impressive fashion, slamming an unbeaten century in the match against Bangladesh.

Pakistan on the other hand, suffered a 60-run loss to New Zealand in their first match, making the game against India a must-win one. If Pakistan loses this match, they will be playing their next fixture against Bangladesh for pride.

