Virat Kohli achieved the feat during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.

India’s Virat Kohli has become the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Kohli reached the milestone after making 17 runs during India’s Group A clash against Pakistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli has taken just 287 innings to achieve the landmark. Tendulkar had taken 350 innings, whereas Sangakkara got to the milestone in 378 innings.

Virat Kohli’s Inconsistent Form

Kohli has been struggling with form in international cricket. He had scored just 22 runs off 38 balls in India’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, hitting just one four. He managed a strike rate of 57.89.

Prior to the Bangladesh match, Kohli had played two ODIs against England from which he aggregated 57 runs, including a fifty in the third ODI. Kohli had missed the first ODI against England due to a knee strain. The 36-year-old had also endured a forgettable Test series against Australia Down Under. The right-handed batter had begun the series with an unbeaten century in Perth but struggled for consistency as he totalled just 90 more runs from the remaining four matches.

India are coming to the Pakistan match on the back of a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match. After Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul restricted Bangladesh to 228, Shubman Gill slammed an unbeaten century to guide the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win with 20 balls to spare. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost their opening match by 60 runs to New Zealand, making this a must-win contest for them.

At the time of writing this report, India’s run-chase had begun after Pakistan were all out at 241. Kohli and Shubman Gill were on the crease. Skipper Rohit Sharma (20 off 15) lost his wicket early courtesy of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

