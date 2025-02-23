News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
Virat Kohli
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 23, 2025

Virat Kohli Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar To Achieve THIS Record During India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

Virat Kohli achieved the feat during the India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match in Dubai.

Virat Kohli

India’s Virat Kohli has become the fastest batter to score 14,000 runs in ODI cricket, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. Kohli reached the milestone after making 17 runs during India’s Group A clash against Pakistan in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy in Dubai on Sunday. Kohli has taken just 287 innings to achieve the landmark. Tendulkar had taken 350 innings, whereas Sangakkara got to the milestone in 378 innings.

ALSO READ:

Virat Kohli’s Inconsistent Form

Kohli has been struggling with form in international cricket. He had scored just 22 runs off 38 balls in India’s Champions Trophy opener against Bangladesh, hitting just one four. He managed a strike rate of 57.89.

Prior to the Bangladesh match, Kohli had played two ODIs against England from which he aggregated 57 runs, including a fifty in the third ODI. Kohli had missed the first ODI against England due to a knee strain. The 36-year-old had also endured a forgettable Test series against Australia Down Under. The right-handed batter had begun the series with an unbeaten century in Perth but struggled for consistency as he totalled just 90 more runs from the remaining four matches.

India are coming to the Pakistan match on the back of a six-wicket win over Bangladesh in their opening match. After Mohammed Shami’s five-wicket haul restricted Bangladesh to 228, Shubman Gill slammed an unbeaten century to guide the Men in Blue to a six-wicket win with 20 balls to spare. Pakistan, meanwhile, lost their opening match by 60 runs to New Zealand, making this a must-win contest for them.

At the time of writing this report, India’s run-chase had begun after Pakistan were all out at 241. Kohli and Shubman Gill were on the crease. Skipper Rohit Sharma (20 off 15) lost his wicket early courtesy of Shaheen Shah Afridi.

More to follow…

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
Cricket
India
India vs Pakistan
Sachin Tendulkar
Virat Kohli

Related posts

How did Kyle Jamieson make his way back to the New Zealand team for Champions Trophy 2025?

Kyle Jamieson replaced the injured Lockie Ferguson in the New Zealand squad.
7:28 pm
Sreejita Sen
Ravindra Jadeja

Jaddu Jaffa! Ravindra Jadeja Cleans Up Tayyab Tahir With a Stunner During Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

Jadeja showed why he is still one of the best in the business
6:04 pm
Chandra Moulee Das
mohammed rizwan

Axar Patel Castles Mohammed Rizwan As Pakistan Captain Falls Short Of Fifty In Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

The Pakistan captain charged out of crease and spinner read it perfectly
6:06 pm
Samarnath Soory
Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah Attends India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 Match in Dubai, Receives ICC Awards Before Game

Jasprit Bumrah received his multiple ICC awards ahead of India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy game in Dubai.
4:09 pm
Vishnu PN
Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.

Axar Patel With Another Big Impact in Champions Trophy 2025! Makes a Lightning-Quick Reflexes To Catch Imam-Ul-Haq Short [WATCH]

Axar Patel picked the ball and threw it in one motion, hitting the stumps in a flash to find Imam-ul-Haq short of his crease.
3:53 pm
Darpan Jain
babar azam hardik pandya celebration

Hardik Pandya Gives Babar Azam a Cold Send Off After Dismissing Him in Champions Trophy 2025 [WATCH]

4:00 pm
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy