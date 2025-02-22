News
Last updated: February 22, 2025

‘There’s a Bit of Concern’: India Legend Dissects Virat Kohli’s Batting Before Pakistan Clash in Champions Trophy 2025

Chandra Moulee Das
Chandra Moulee Das

Kohli's issues have become recurring.

Virat Kohli

Former India skipper and star batter Virat Kohli has been struggling with his form. His struggles continued during India’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against Bangladesh where he played a painstakingly slow knock of 22(38).

Once again, leg-spin proved to be his downfall as Rishad Hossain outfoxed Kohli as he attempted to break free. Notably, this is the sixth time in a row that Kohli has been dismissed by spin in ODIs, having also faced difficulties against England’s leg-spinner Adil Rashid during the recent home series.

With the dynamic right-hander being unable to find his rhythm, Indian legend Sunil Gavaskar dissected the issue and offered Kohli a solution.

Virat Kohli has been a monster in the ODI format and India will need him to find his form as they hope to reclaim the Champions Trophy after 12-long years.

ALSO READ:

Sunil Gavaskar Dissects Virat Kohli’s Batting

Echoing on the same lines, Gavaskar advised while speaking to India Today,

“The bat face is opening up, looking to play through the covers, opening the face of the bat, that gets him into trouble. So that is something that he’s got to watch out for. A couple of times before he got out, he reached for Rishad, the ball turned, the bat face opened, and luckily the bat face opened, and so there was no nick. So that is something that he’ll have to tighten up on now.”

“If you’re getting out to the same kind of bowling, then you know, there is a bit of concern,” Gavaskar added.

India will lock horns in the high-octane clash against Pakistan next on February 23 (Sunday) and a win against the Men in Green will help India one foot in the semi-final.

Champions Trophy 2025
Sunil Gavaskar
Virat Kohli

