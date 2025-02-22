He was stationed at mid-on with Josh Inglis taking the gloves for Australia.

Former Delhi Capitals batter Alex Carey stunned the crowd in Lahore during Australia’s Champions Trophy 2025 opener against England.

Carey, who has been Australia’s designated wicketkeeper, was stationed at mid-on with Josh Inglis taking the gloves. It didn’t stop Carey from plucking acrobatic catches out of thin air as they sent Phil Salt back early for just 10 runs.

Salt, who was looking dangerous with a six and a four in his first five deliveries, looked to clear the infield but couldn’t get the right timing. Carey moved to his right and took a flying one-handed catch.

A few overs later, Carey bagged another catch at mid-on to dismiss Jamie Smith off the same bowler Ben Dwarshuis. Though this one was a regular catch.

England off to a Good Start

Despite the wickets of Salt and the new number three Smith, England got off to a good start against Australia. At the end of the powerplay, they had 73 runs on the board with Ben Duckett unbeaten on 21 and Joe Root on 14.

Earlier, Steve Smith won the toss and opted to field first. The ODI World Cup champions are without several of their key players in this tournament due to injuries and personal reasons.

Both the Ashes rivals are coming into this tournament with poor form, having lost four of their previous five games. They would be desperate to get this campaign off to a winning start.

