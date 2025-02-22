News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
More
pakistan champions trophy 2025 logo india vs bangladesh pcb complains
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 22, 2025

Technical Glitch or Intentional? PCB Complains to ICC About Champions Trophy 2025 Logo Missing ‘Pakistan’ in India vs Bangladesh Broadcast

CX Staff Writer
CX Staff Writer

PCB Complain over Champions Trophy 2025 logo missing 'Pakistan' during India game

pakistan champions trophy 2025 logo india vs bangladesh pcb complains

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has raised concerns with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the omission of Pakistan’s name in the Champions Trophy 2025 branding during the live broadcast of the India vs Bangladesh match in Dubai, according to an ESPNCricinfo report. The logo displayed on the top left corner of the broadcast carried only the event name – Champions Trophy 2025 – without mentioning Pakistan as the host.

The incident has upset the PCB, as all previous matches in the tournament featured Pakistan’s name in the broadcast graphics. The tournament opener between Pakistan and New Zealand in Karachi showed the correct logo, as did the Afghanistan vs South Africa game. The PCB has sought assurances that such an error will not be repeated.

According to reports, the ICC informally told PCB that the omission was a technical error. However, this explanation has not satisfied the PCB, which argues that graphics are prepared well in advance and should not have suddenly changed for one specific game.

PCB gets response from ICC

The ICC has officially responded, maintaining that the missing name was due to a technical glitch and that the issue will not persist. The ICC clarified that all future matches, including those featuring India, will display the correct logo.

As per a Geo TV report, an ICC spokesperson stated:

“The omission was due to a graphics-related technical issue, which will be rectified from tomorrow. It was not possible to change the logo during the match.”

ALSO READ:

The ICC official also pointed out that Pakistan’s name remained visible in social media clips, as the glitch was limited to the live broadcast.

This issue adds another layer to the ongoing tensions surrounding the Champions Trophy 2025. Pakistan was awarded hosting rights for the entire tournament, but India refused to play in Pakistan, citing government restrictions. A compromise was reached where all of India’s matches, including a potential final, would be played at neutral venues in the UAE. As part of the agreement, Pakistan will not travel to India for ICC events over the next three years, with their matches set to be played at neutral venues.

The next game in the UAE, scheduled between India and Pakistan in Dubai, is expected to be the most-watched match of the tournament. With heightened scrutiny, the ICC will be under pressure to ensure there are no further controversies during the broadcast.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on FacebookInstagramTwitterTelegram, and YouTube.

Champions Trophy 2025
ICC
PCB

Related posts

Steve Smith

Australia Skipper “Not Worried’ About Missing Key Players Ahead Of Champions Trophy 2025 Clash Against England

Australia are missing their regular-pace trio of Pat Cummins, Josh Hazelwood, and Mitchell Starc
11:47 pm
Vishnu PN
Joe Root England Cricket Team

‘I never retired’ – Former Rajasthan Royals Batter Drops A Bomb Ahead Of England’s Champions Trophy 2025 Clash

He made 112 runs against India in the ODI series.
9:53 pm
Vishnu PN
Team India Champions Trophy 2025

Former Pakistan Captain Feels India Hold Upper Hand Against Arch-Rivals in Champions Trophy 2025

Shahid Afridi said that India have more match-winners than Pakistan. The two teams will face off in Champions Trophy 2025 in Dubai on Sunday.
8:29 pm
Vishnu PN
If Josh Inglis opens for Australia in the Champions Trophy 2025, Alex Carey will also get a spot in the middle order.

Why Josh Inglis Should Open for Australia in Champions Trophy 2025?

Since David Warner’s retirement, Australia have tried different players as Travis Head’s partner but haven’t got enough desired results.
8:21 pm
Darpan Jain

Star KKR Pacer Reveals How Jasprit Bumrah Played a Silent Role in His Fabulous Performance in Champions Trophy 2025

He took three wickets against Bangladesh.
8:21 pm
Disha Asrani
Mohammed Shami

‘Best Version of Himself’ – Former Australia Captain Hails India Pacer After Sensational Spell in Champions Trophy 2025

Ricky Ponting has heaped praise on India pace after the latter's heroics against Bangladesh in Champions Trophy 2025.
7:21 pm
Vishnu PN
News
IPL
Champions Trophy 2025
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Watch
Interviews
Betting Tips
Social Reactions
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy