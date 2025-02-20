News
Jamie Overton
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 20, 2025

England Drop CSK IPL 2025 Recruit From Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025 Opener against Australia

Vishnu PN
Vishnu PN

England have dropped Jamie Overton from the playing XI for their Champions Trophy match against Australia.

Jamie Overton

England have announced their playing XI to take on Australia in their Champions Trophy 2025 opener scheduled for Saturday. One notable omission from the England XI is that of all-rounder Jamie Overton. Jamie Smith will keep the wickets for the Jos Buttler-led side against Australia. Overton had picked up seven wickets from five T20Is against India, but played just the one ODI in Cuttack, which was the second match of the series.

One Jamie in, another Jamie misses out

He had finished with figures of 2/27 in that match. However, Overton was replaced by batter Tom Banton in the third ODI in Ahmedabad. Jamie Overton had been acquired by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for his base price of Rs 1.50 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction in Jeddah last year. Overton has played three ODIs since his debut in the format in October 2024. He has scored just 38 runs while taking three wickets.

ALSO READ:

Jamie Smith, on the other hand, will bat in the No 3 position for England and this will be the first instance when he will come out to bat at one down. Joe Root had batted at No 3 in the first two ODIs against India earlier in February, while Tom Banton took that spot in the third ODI. Jamie Smith has played seven ODIs till date and has scored 133 runs at an average of 22.17.

Australia face issues of their own

Australia are facing issues of their own heading to the 2025 Champions Trophy. Pat Cummins will miss the tournament due to an injury, and so will Mitchell Marsh and Josh Hazlewood. Marcus Stoinis announced a shock retirement from ODIs just before the Champions Trophy, whereas Mitchell Starc has opted out due to personal reasons. Australia will be led by Steve Smith in Cummins’ absence.

England XI to face Australia in Champions Trophy: Jos Buttler (c), Phil Salt, Ben Duckett, Jamie Smith (WK), Joe Root, Harry Brook, ⁠Liam Livingstone, ⁠Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer, ⁠Adil Rashid, ⁠Mark Wood.

