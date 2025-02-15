England Top-Order Batter Cleared To Play Champions Trophy After Struggling During 3rd ODI Against India

The batter was limping in pain during the final ODI in Ahmedabad

England breathed a sigh of relief on Saturday as opening batter Ben Duckett has been cleared to play the Champions Trophy 2025 in Pakistan.

England are set to play their opening game on February 22 against Australia at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Ben Duckett cleared to play after suffering groin injury

Duckett was seen limping slightly while batting in the 3rd ODI against India in Ahmedabad but managed to score 34 off 22 balls. In the first innings of the match when England were fielding, Duckett was seen clutching his leg after fielding a ball at deep midwicket during the 45th over.

It looked like England had another injury on their hands after allrounder Jacob Bethell and wicketkeeper Jamie Smith were ruled out of Champions Trophy. Fortunately for Jos Buttler’s side, the southpaw’s scans came out clean and will be part of the squad for the tournament.

“Scans on a left groin injury have confirmed that England Men’s batter Ben Duckett is fit and available for the ICC Champions Trophy,” a statement by England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Saturday.

“Duckett sustained the injury while fielding during the first innings of England’s third ODI defeat to India in Ahmedabad last Wednesday,” it added.

England were battered in the series against India losing the five-match T20I series 1-4 and then swept 0-3 in the ODI series.

England suffer heavy defeat against India before Champions Trophy 2025

England were guilty of multiple batting collapses in the series, but Duckett along with opening partner Phil Salt had a good time at the top. The duo had put up partnerships of 75, 81 and 60 at a rapidfire pace. Duckett himself made 32 (29 balls), 65 (56 balls) and 34 (22 balls) in the series.

England are in Group B alongside Australia, Afghanistan and South Africa. After their first match against Australia, they’ll play Afghanistan in Lahore and South Africa in Karachi on March 1.

England had reached the final of the Champions Trophy’s 2013 edition at home and then made it to the semifinals in 2017 which was also held in the UK. The 2019 ODI World Cup and 2022 T20 World Cup champions had reached semifinals of the 2024 T20 World Cup in the Caribbean.

