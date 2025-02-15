How Will South Africa Fare in Champions Trophy 2025? Strongest Playing XI and All You Need To Know

South Africa have been among the most consistent teams in recent ICC events.

South Africa – Team Profile for Champions Trophy 2025

Tournament: Champions Trophy 2025

Captain: Temba Bavuma

Coach: Rob Walter

Previous edition: League Stage

However, they will again go into the tournament as one of the strongest sides due to their squad quality. All big names in every department return for the competition, and they bring a wealth of experience.

Most players were engaged in the recently concluded SA20 2025, and only a few from the main squad featured in the tri-series in Pakistan. However, the team has played enough games to get in the ODI groove.

Complete South Africa Squad for Champions Trophy 2025

Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Marco Jansen, Heinrich Klaasen, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Wiaan Mulder, Lungi Ngidi, Kagiso Rabada, Ryan Rickelton, Tabraiz Shamsi, Tristan Stubbs, Rassie van der Dussen, Corbin Bosch

Travelling reserve: Kwena Maphaka

South Africa Schedule for Champions Trophy 2025

Afghanistan vs South Africa in Karachi, February 21

Australia vs South Africa in Rawalpindi, February 25

South Africa vs England in Karachi, March 1

Strongest South Africa Playing XI for Champions Trophy 2025

Temba Bavuma (c)

Ryan Rickelton

Rassie van der Dussen

Aiden Markram

Heinrich Klaasen (wk)

David Miller

Marco Jansen

Kagiso Rabada

Keshav Maharaj

Tabraiz Shamsi

Lungi Ngidi

Strengths

South Africa have one of the most ferocious batting lineups in the competition, with most bases covered.

They have pace-hitters at the top and spin-hitters in the middle who will thrive on the flat decks of Pakistan.

They have variety in the batting unit, with as many as two LHBs in the top six.

Keshav Maharaj is among the best defensive spinners in white-ball cricket. He will provide control in the middle overs.

They have variety in the bowling department, with different types of pacers and spinners.

Weaknesses

While South Africa have Marco Jansen at No.7, they don’t really have any decent batter below him. Kagiso Rabada can hold his bat but can’t be trusted at all. THere is the option of playing Wiaan Mulder at No.7, but that could compromise on the bowling.

Injuries to key pacers like Anrich Nortje (back) and Gerald Coetzee (groin) have depleted the bowling attack significantly. Even Lungi Ngidi is massively injury-prone and can crumble anytime.

While Keshav Maharaj is a quality operator, South Africa’s main wicket-taker, Tabraiz Shamsi, is not as consistent. He often errs his lines and lengths, and his performances can exacerbate on flat decks of Pakistan that offer nothing for slow bowlers.

The batting unit will be under more pressure due to a slightly weak bowling attack.

Champions Trophy 2025 Season Verdict for South Africa

South Africa are easily among the strongest teams in the competition, even after injury concerns. They have a dynamic batting unit specialising in white-ball cricket and a proven track record.

Bowling remains a concern, especially on flat surfaces in Pakistan. The solace is that almost every team has a few key players injured or unavailable, which should balance things slightly.

Their group is relatively arduous as other teams - Australia, England, and Afghanistan - also have quality players. Still, South Africa should qualify for the final but might not win the competition again.

