News
IPL
Features
Opinion Analysis
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
News
IPL
Features
More
In this segment, we analyse the pros and cons of Axar Patel at No.5 for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 10, 2025

Is Axar Patel India’s Designated No.5 for the Champions Trophy 2025? Weighing the Pros and Cons

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

Most things India do in this series indicate what to expect in the Champions Trophy 2025, and this new batting order suggests India might persist with it in the ICC event.

In this segment, we analyse the pros and cons of Axar Patel at No.5 for India in the Champions Trophy 2025.

India have done so many experiments since Gautam Gambhir took over as the head coach, and the most common has been using the LHB-RHB combination. This management has done weird things with their batting order across formats to ensure partnering a right-hander with a southpaw.

The latest in that section is Axar Patel’s promotion to No.5 in the ongoing ODI series against England. KL Rahul specialises in that slot and boasts a marvellous record, but the management has demoted him, as they always do with him.

To Axar’s credit, he has done well in both outings, registering scores of 41* & 52. He has handled spin well and batted at a good rate to keep India ahead of the required rate.

Most things India do in this series indicate what to expect in the Champions Trophy 2025, and this new batting order suggests India might persist with it in the ICC event. This move has certain benefits but can backfire at crucial stages for several reasons.

Analysing the pros and cons of Axar Patel at No.5

Pros:

  • Axar Patel’s promotion gives India an LHB in the top five, laced with RHBs. If KL Rahul continues at No.5 and Hardik Pandya at No.6, India won’t get any LHB until No.7, making the batting unit one-dimensional.
  • Axar Patel is among the finest spin players in this team. He can take on spinners and unsettle them from the start, making him an ideal partner for Shreyas Iyer.
  • If Axar Patel bats at No.7, his batting skills are not maximised since he won’t get enough balls consistently. Meanwhile, his batting value is extracted the most when promoted up in the order.
  • Axar Patel is a naturally aggressive batter and can keep the scoring rate high, even if a few wickets have fallen. His promotion would ensure India get a solid counterattacking batter to unsettle the bowlers while still having some batting left below him.

Also Read:

Cons:

  • Axar’s promotion brings KL Rahul to No.6, which might be too low a batting position for him. He knows how to construct the innings at No.5 and bat at an ideal tempo at this slot, for he has found ample success. That would also mean late entry for Hardik Pandya, who often requires time before exploding.
  • Axar Patel can be contained by quality high-pace bowling, unlike KL Rahul, who has a better pace game. So, Shreyas Iyer at No.4 and Axar Patel at No.5 can backfire if speedsters bowl shorter-length deliveries into their body.
  • Axar Patel’s innings construction is still a work in progress. So, if a wicket falls early, his gung-ho approach might further exacerbate things.
  • Suppose India only play two spinners – Ravindra Jadeja and Kuldeep Yadav – in the XI due to conditions, and Axar is left out. That would mean reshuffling KL’s position, which will be hard for the batter to adjust, especially in alien conditions.

Hence, Axar Patel’s promotion has its own benefits and disadvantages, and India should be prudent with whichever way they go. All they need to ensure is sticking with what they do rather than changing his batting position every game.

For more updates, follow CricXtasy on Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Telegram, and YouTube.

Axar Patel
Champions Trophy 2025
Hardik Pandya
IND vs ENG
KL Rahul

Betting news

Related posts

4 Players Who Can Replace Jacob Bethell in the England Squad for Champions Trophy 2025 Ft. Mumbai Indians IPL 2025 Recruit

Tom Banton has been called up to replace Jacob Bethell for the dead rubber vs India on February 12 in Ahmedabad. 
2:41 pm
Disha Asrani
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s newly recruited England batter Jacob Bethell has sustained a hamstring injury ahead of the second ODI.

RCB’s Newly Recruited English Star Doubtful to Play in Champions Trophy 2025

England are slowly getting their combination for the Champions Trophy 2025, and an injury to one of their main batters will be a major dent in their progress.
2:13 pm
Darpan Jain
We look at three players who can replace Rachin Ravindra in New Zealand’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

3 Replacements New Zealand Can Consider if Rachin Ravindra Is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025

If Rachin Ravindra doesn’t get fit in time, the team management must bring alternatives for the ICC event.
10:36 am
Darpan Jain
Will CSK & New Zealand Star Be Fit for Champions Trophy & IPL 2025

Rachin Ravindra Injury Update: Will CSK & New Zealand Star Be Fit for Champions Trophy & IPL 2025?

According to reports, he suffered a laceration while fielding but is doing well.
10:35 am
Sagar Paul
New Zealand speedster Lockie Ferguson sustained a hamstring injury while featuring for Desert Vipers in ILT20 2025.

New Zealand Pacer Injured During ILT20; in Doubt for Champions Trophy 2025

He pulled his hamstring while bowling the final over of Qualifier 1 against Dubai Capitals and had to leave the field a ball before the completion.
February 8, 2025
Darpan Jain
Hardik Pandya India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy final

‘Winning Half Tournament’ – Legendary Pacer Hopeful Of Pakistan’s Win Against India In Champions Trophy 2025

India and Pakistan had faced off in the 2017 Champions Trophy final which Pakistan won by 180 runs
February 6, 2025
Samarnath Soory
News
IPL
Features
Fantasy Cricket
Betting
Women’s Premier League (WPL)
Interviews
Watch
Social Reactions
COPYRIGHT © 2025 - CricXtasy