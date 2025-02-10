4 Replacements RCB Can Consider For Injured Jacob Bethell If He’s Ruled Out of IPL 2025

RCB could be in need of a replacement in IPL 2025 with their newest recruit Jacob Bethell getting sidelined with a hamstring injury.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) fans were excited for the young England sensation Jacob Bethell to represent their franchise in the upcoming IPL 2025. However, RCB could be dealt with a big blow if Bethell is ruled out of the tournament.

The 21-year batting all-rounder, who made a fifty in the first ODI of the ongoing series against India, was ruled out of the second game with a hamstring injury and subsequently out of the Champions Trophy 2025.

The timeline for Bethell’s full recovery has not been made clear yet. If he doesn’t gain full fitness in time for the upcoming IPL edition, RCB might have to look for a replacement. As Bethell’s base price was INR 1.25 crore, the replacement has to be from the same or lower base bracket, which leaves plenty of quality players ineligible.

Here are four potential options from the unsold list of players RCB can consider.

Dewald Brevis

Dewald Brevis has become the hottest property in world cricket yet again after his performance in the recent SA20. The young South African batter played a pivotal role in MI Cape Town clinching their maiden title.

Batting in the middle order, Brevis scored 291 runs from 10 innings at an average of 48.50 and strike rate of 184. Though not a left-hander like Bethell, Brevis has a very good game against spin and good range versus pace as well. He can also bat anywhere in the lineup.

#BetwaySA20 𝐒𝐄𝐀𝐒𝐎𝐍 𝐀𝐖𝐀𝐑𝐃𝐒 🥇



The 𝑹𝒊𝒔𝒊𝒏𝒈 𝑺𝒕𝒂𝒓 for the 2025 season goes to Dewald Brevis#WelcomeToIncredible pic.twitter.com/COcD4lihV2 — Betway SA20 (@SA20_League) February 8, 2025

Brevis was part of the Mumbai Indians team in the last three years but couldn’t quite live up to the expectations. But this new version could be a valuable asset for RCB.

Shai Hope

Shai Hope is another batter who has been in red-hot form and could be a good option due to his ability to play spin. He had an excellent campaign in the ILT20, where he was the leading run-getter with 527 runs at an average of 58.55.

Hope batted at the top of the order in that tournament but he can also bat in the middle order and has improved his range in recent times. Hope played for Delhi Capitals last year, where he scored 183 runs at a strike rate of 150.

Dan Lawrence

Dan Lawrence is known to be an excellent player of spin and it is what RCB need in their middle order. Lawrence had a pretty decent season for Desert Vipers in the ILT20, where he made 281 runs at an average of 25.54 while striking at 143, including one half century.

Among the middle order options with a good game against spin, Lawrence definitely is among the best options under INR 1.25 cr and lower.

Dunith Wellalage

With Michael Bracewell, Daryl Mitchell, Ben Duckett and Tom Banton having higher base prices, Dunith Wellalage could be a pretty good option from the available pool. The young left-arm spin all-rounder hasn’t quite developed his hitting ability yet but as a package, he is promising.

Wellalage played for Paarl Royals in the recent SA20, where he picked six wickets at a superb economy of 6.11. Wellalage can bat in the middle order, offering RCB a much needed left-hand option and he has the potential to do well, especially on good batting pitches.