We look at three players who can replace Rachin Ravindra in New Zealand’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.
champions-trophy-2025
Last updated: February 9, 2025

3 Replacements New Zealand Can Consider if Rachin Ravindra Is Ruled Out of Champions Trophy 2025

Darpan Jain
Darpan Jain

If Rachin Ravindra doesn’t get fit in time, the team management must bring alternatives for the ICC event.

We look at three players who can replace Rachin Ravindra in New Zealand’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Rachin Ravindra suffered a brutal injury while attempting a catch at deep backward square leg during New Zealand’s fixture against Pakistan last night. Initially, it looked severe as he was bleeding since the ball hit straight on his forehead and nose.

While the severity of his injury is unknown, the Kiwis would be worried about this blow just a few days before the Champions Trophy 2025. If Rachin doesn’t get fit in time, the team management must bring alternatives for the ICC event.

We look at three players who can replace Rachin Ravindra in New Zealand’s squad for the Champions Trophy 2025.

Finn Allen

Finn Allen is the most suited replacement player for Rachin Ravindra at the top for multiple reasons. Since Devon Conway will be the other opener, Allen’s availability at the top will give the LHB-RHB combination to the opening pair.

Further, Allen is an aggressive batter who can exploit the powerplay overs. This will allow Conway to take his time and build a long innings, which is his expertise. This will make the opening pair more dynamic and allow the Kiwis to get rapid starts on flat decks in Pakistan consistently.

Also Read:

Tim Robinson

Tim Robinson is another suitable replacement due to his recent experience as an opener. Last year, he was New Zealand’s opener in the Sri Lanka series and has been in terrific form in the domestic tournament.

Like Allen, Robinson is an attacking batter known for his big shots and ability to provide brisk starts to the innings. New Zealand can open with Will Young and Devon Conway and keep Tim Robinson in the backups.

Josh Clarkson

Josh Clarkson is not an opener but can contribute with both bat and ball, which means he is an option to replace Rachin Ravindra. Clarkson is a middle-order batter who bowls medium pace, making him an all-round package.

He can bat at a high rate and has the bowling smarts to give a few overs consistently if used wisely. Again, he might not be in the first XI but can be in reserves and take a spot if required.

